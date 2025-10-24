NJPW “Super Jr. Tag League” results (10/24): Vetter’s review of what “may have been the single worst NJPW show at Korakuen Hall I’ve ever seen”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Super Jr. Tag League”

October 24, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan, at Korakuen Hall

Streamed live on New Japan World

As was the case on Thursday, Chris Charlton and the injured Francesco Akira provided commentary. There appeared to be a full house.

This year’s tournament features 12 teams in two six-team Blocks. It’s a round-robin tournament, so each team will have at least five matches. This tournament plays out in an eight-day stretch with just two off-days.

* Due to an illness, the lineup has changed. Taiji Ishimori is sick, so he will forfeit their match tonight. It means Kushida and Yuki Yoshioka earn two points via forfeit to go to 2-0 (four points) while Ishimori and Robbie X will be 1-1 (two points) with the forfeit loss.

1. Kushida vs. Zane Jay. Quick reversals on the mat, and Charlton noted Zane has a weight advantage, and Zane targeted Kushida’s left arm and kept him grounded. Kushida snapped Jay’s left elbow at 5:30. Jay knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he bodyslammed Kushida, then hit a dropkick at 8:30. Kushida went for the Hoverboard Lock. Finally locked it in, and Jay tapped out. Decent mat-based match.

Kushida defeated Zane Jay at 9:27.

2. “The Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi, and Robbie X vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yuki Yoshioka, and Shoma Kato. Yota and Hiroshi continued to jaw before the bell. Yuki and Robbie X opened. Shoma entered and locked up with Shingo at 2:30, and they traded shoulder tackles. Yota entered and bodyslammed Shoma. Hiroshi entered and hit his second-rope somersault senton at 5:30. Tsuji couldn’t hit the Marlowe Crash (top-rope doublestomp).

Yuki and Shingo tagged in and battled, and Yuki hit a suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Yuki hit a flying knee on Shingo, and they were both down. Kato and Robbie tagged back in, and Shoma hit a dropkick at 9:00 and an armdrag and a suplex. Robbie hit a Pele Kick and a Lethal Injection. Robbie then nailed the X Express (top-rope Phoenix Splash) for the pin on Kato. Yota and Hiroshi continued to jaw at each other ahead of their November 2 singles match.

Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi, and Robbie X defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yuki Yoshioka, and Shoma Kato at 10:31.

3. “The Mighty Don’t Kneel” Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita (2) vs. “House of Torture” Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo (0) in a B Block tournament match. The heels attacked Eagles. Robbie hit a double shotgun dropkick. They brawled to the floor with the HoT working over Robbie and keeping him grounded. They struck Robbie’s forearm with a steel chair at 3:30, and Eagles writhed on the floor in pain. Back in the ring, Kanemaru applied a hammerlock and stayed focused on the damaged left arm. Kanemaru hit a Helluva Kick at 6:30.

Kosei finally got in and hit a springboard dropkick on Kanemaru. Kanemaru tied Fujita in a Figure Four. Kosei backed Togo into a corner and hit repeated chops. Togo applied a crossface on the mat at 10:00, but Kosei eventually got a foot on the ropes. TMDK hit stereo spin kicks on Togo. Kanemaru sprayed whiskey in Fujita’s eyes, and Togo got a rollup for a believable nearfall. Kosei applied a Jungle Boy-style Snare Trap leg lock on Togo and pulled back on his head until Dick submitted. Decent. The right team won, but you can never rule out cheating leading to a HoT win.

Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita (4) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo (0) at 11:52.

4. Yoh and Master Wato (2) vs. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Clark Connors and Daiki Nagai (0) in an A Block tournament match. Wato and Nagai opened. They went to the floor, and Connors whipped Wato into rows of chairs, then he did the same to Yoh. Connors got his car tire from under the ring, and he bodyslammed Wato onto the tire at 4:00. In the ring, Nagai chopped Wato and kept him grounded. Wato hit a leg lariat, and they were both down. Yoh entered and hit a flying forearm on Connors, then a butterfly suplex for a nearfall at 6:00.

Connors fired back with a powerslam. Yoh hit a dropkick. Yoh and Wato hit a team suplex on Nagai at 7:30. They all got into the ring and brawled. Connors hit a spear on Yoh, then he clotheslined both himself and Wato to the floor. Nagai put a prone Yoh in a Boston Crab. Yoh and Wato hit stereo superkicks on Nagai. Yoh hit a neckbreaker over his knee to pin Nagai. Solid. As I noted a day ago, I don’t expect Connors to ever be pinned in this tournament.

Yoh and Master Wato (4) defeated Clark Connors and Daiki Nagai (0) at 9:47.

5. El Desperado and Kuukai (0) vs. Tiger Mask and Yamato (0) in a B Block tournament match. Desperado and Yamato opened. Tiger Mask entered and faced Kuukai, with Kuukai hitting a dropkick. Tiger Mask hit a backbreaker over his knee on each opponent. Yamato and Kuukai traded chops. Kuukai hit a Lungblower to Yamato’s back at 8:00. Despe hit a suplex on Tiger Mask, then a back suplex for a nearfall.

Tiger Mask hit a Tiger Driver on Despe for a nearfall at 10:00, but Kuukai made the save. Kuukai hit a superkick on Tiger Mask. The top rope was low-bridged, and Yamato fell to the floor. Tiger Mask tied up Desperado on the mat, but Despe got a foot on the ropes. Despe hooked both of Tiger Mask’s arms, rolled him up, and got the pin. Solid.

El Desperado and Kuukai (2) defeated Tiger Mask and Yamato (0) at 11:34.

6. “Unaffiliated Bullet Club” Hiromu Takahashi and Gedo (2) vs. “United Empire” Templario and Jakob Austin Young (0) in an A Block tournament match. Gedo and Hiromu immediately attacked Young. The UE hit stereo basement dropkicks on Hiromu at 2:00. On the floor, Young pushed Gedo shoulder-first into the ring post. Hiromu hit some crossbody blocks. On the floor, Hiromu whipped Gedo at their opponents for a crossbody block. Again, this has a lot of comedy to what Hiromu and Gedo are doing together.

Hiromu hit a German Suplex on Templario in the ring, but Templario fired back with a Go To Sleep, and they were both down at 9:00. Gedo hit some jab punches on Young and was fired up. Young hit a twisting suplex on Gedo for a believable nearfall. Hiromu whipped Gedo at their opponents again for more crossbody blocks. Young hit the Jakob’s Ladder (Sliced Bread out of the corner) to pin Gedo! Hiromu was going for a Gedo Clutch on Templario and didn’t realize that Young had scored the pin.

Jakob Austin Young and Templario (2) defeated Hiromu Takahashi and Gedo (2) at 11:32.

7. “House of Torture” Douki and Sho (2) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia (0) in an A Block tournament match. Basic brawling early on. Taguchi rubbed his butt in Douki’s face, and the juvenile antics have just worn thin. Dia hit a standing moonsault on Douki for a nearfall at 3:00. The HoT crotched Taguchi around the ring post so Taguchi could make his exaggerated pained facial expressions. They brawled into the crowd and crotched Taguchi on the guardrail at 5:00. In the ring, the HoT ‘wish-boned’ Taguchi’s legs and kept spreading them further and further apart.

Taguchi hit his mid-ring buttbump. Dia tied Sho in an Octopus Stretch. Sho hit a spear on Dia at 11:00. Taguchi hit a plancha to the floor on Douki. In the ring, he tied Douki in an ankle lock at 13:30. Sho struck Taguchi in the back with a chair. Douki applied the “Darkness Stretch 32” (Triangle Choke) on Taguchi. Taguchi fired up, and he repeatedly stomped on Sho. He hit a dropkick on Douki and went back to an ankle lock at 17:00. Taguchi hit a lungblower move to the chest and went back to the ankle lock. Taguchi was struck by a metal sheet. Douki rolled up Taguchi to put us all out of our misery.

Douki and Sho (4) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia (0) at 19:12.

Final Thoughts: What a disaster. That may have been the single worst NJPW show at Korakuen Hall I’ve ever seen. Garbage juvenile comedy in the main event. There are too many uninteresting wrestlers on too many uninteresting teams in this field. Not a single tournament match warranted a “good match” rating here. Because to me, a “good match” is somewhere between 2.5 and 3.25 stars, if you use that metric, nothing here reached that level. Thus, nothing earned best match today because there were no good matches.

There simply are too many wrestlers in this tournament who won’t be on the marquee NJPW shows. Will Dick Togo, Gedo, Jakob Austin Young, Taguchi, or Tiger Mask be wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom? Highly unlikely. NJPW can’t treat these guys like enhancement wrestlers all year, then expect me to care when they are in a tournament. The tournament continues on Saturday.