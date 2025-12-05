JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 60): Roth’s review of a four-way for the JCW Tag Team Titles, James Storm vs. Kerry Morton, Shane Mercer vs. Ninja Mack, Matt Cross vs. Mechawolf

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 60)

Taped October 27, 2025, in Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall

Streamed December 5, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show opened with a recap of last week’s episode, where Vince Russo was revealed as the investor… The Lunacy intro aired…

Ring announcer Marc Roberts introduced Vince Russo, who made his way to the ring with Big Vito to an instrumental version Iron Man. Big Vito ran down the crowd. Russo took the mic and said he was disappointed with the boos.

Jerry’s Jabber: They weren’t saying boo, they were saying Boo Urns.

Russo said he talked to Joe’s (Violent J’s real name) lawyer, and Bro Sports and Entertainment (Russo’s company) invested in JCW. He asked about other investors and brought up Saudi Arabia (eye roll), Russo said instead of Joe selling out like WWE, they got him. Russo said he respected the crowd and ICP, but the crowd isn’t enough, and by any means necessary, he will be taking the company more mainstream. Vito grabbed the mic and said, “No more Faygo juice for anyone.” Russo said changes will be made, and he does it all for the Juggalos…

Commentators Joe Dombrowski and Zac Amico ran down the card and threw it backstage to James Storm…

Backstage, James Storm talked about how Russo had him buckaroo for ten months on TV. He said Russo could be great or a complete shit show…

An ad aired for Destiny Tomes’ song “Juggalo Bitch”…

An ad aired for the Frozen Fury wrestling event. The ad said fans could “Preorder tickets by November 20, and get a free shirt.” This aired Dec. 4…

Russo and Vito were backstage when Russo said, “Stop with the mafia shit.” He said Vito ran around in a dress and added that Vito always wanted to be the Don. Vito said Russo needs to get a cream soda, which calms him down. Russo left for a meeting. Vito ran into Violent J, who threatened to slap the shit out of him. J said he would beat Vito in the parking lot after the show…

1. Kerry Morton vs. “The Cowboy” James Storm. Morton hit Storm from behind while Storm was on the turnbuckle. Morton took control, but Storm came back with a clothesline and an inverted atomic drop. Storm slapped Morton, who put on a bedazzled glove before knocking Storm down with a slap, and then pinning him…

Kerry Morton beat James Storm.

An ad aired for Zac Amico’s podcasts “Zac Amico’s Morning Zoo” and “Zac Amico’s Midnight Spook Show”…

Jerry’s Jabber: Kerry Morton’s win was weird because the glove looked like a regular glove that was bedazzled. It would have helped if they had made the glove look more threatening.

Violent J was backstage with Tony, who was trying to calm him down. J said “Gorilla mode, we fight”…

2. Matt Cross vs. Mechawolf. Mechawolf tried to grapple Cross, who kept getting out of the way. Cross ran the ropes and was speared by Mechawolf. Cross went for a handspring elbow in a corner, and Mechawolf moved and then hit a huracanrana. Mechawolf hit Nail in the Coffin, but Cross kicked out. Mechawolf hit a knee lift, and Cross kicked out of that as well. Mechawolf put Cross on the top rope, Cross reversed it, and hit the Cross Cutter and got the three count…

Matt Cross beat Mechawolf.

Jerry’s Jabber: These two work together too much.

An ad aired for Jim & Them podcast…

Backstage, Vito took an important phone call. Jasmin St. Claire walked in and started hitting on Vito. He was about to have sex with Ring Rat, who said, “threeway.” Jeeves and Caleb Konley said they would help Vito, who said he wanted Steven Flowe taken out. Ring Rat reminded him about the three-way…

3. “The Iron Demon” Shane Mercer vs. Ninja Mack. Mercer outpowered Mack to start. Mercer attempted to press slam Mack, who reversed it. Later, Mack tried to spin out of a suplex and landed face-first (ouch). Ninja Mack hit a super kick and a running European uppercut. Mercer rolled out of the ring onto the ramp. Mack went for a move, but Mercer caught him and hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the ramp. Mercer rolled Mack inside the ring and pinned him…

“The Iron Demon” Shane Mercer beat Ninja Mack.

An ad aired for Throwdown Theatre on Rox.tv…

Jerry’s Jabber: I knew Shane Mercer was a power wrestler, but I didn’t realize he could go flip for flip with Ninja Mack. This was one of the better big Power vs. Speed matches.

Backstage, Mr. Happy asked a cameraman to follow him to the bathroom, where Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy had taken out Willie Mack. The commentators commented on the beatdown…

Caleb Konley said there’s a bounty on Steven Flowe, and called him out. Jeeves, Konley, and Ring Rat tried to take out Flowe, who went for the Stage Dive, but Jeeves threw him off. Cocaine ran into the ring and put Jeeves in The Coke Slam. Ring Rat hopped on Cocaine’s back, and he fell back to squish her. Cocaine hit a top rope clothesline on Jeeves and Konley, and then Cocaine left through the crowd…

An ad aired for Sign it Live from Highspotsauctions… An ad aired for PW Tees Live…

Backstage, Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy were taking out 2 Tuff Tony and ran a production crate into him…

4. Katrina Creed vs. “Hollyhood” Haley J. Haley got in the ring and twerked, but the camera missed it. Katrina hit her from behind to get the advantage. Katrina yelled at the ref to move so she could run the ropes and hit a knee in the corner. Katrina hit a low spear on Haley for a two count. Haley threw a few slaps, then hit a Thesz Press, and a high knee. Katrina raked her eyes. Her catchphrase seems to be “Move,” as she told the cameraman, the ref, and the audience all to move. Katrina grabbed a chair, but the referee took it from her. Haley connected with a superkick. Haley tried to use the Madball sock, but “Big Al” Alice Crowley stopped her. Katrina ran into Al, and then Haley rolled up Katrina for the three count. Big Al stole Haley’s mad ball, and Katrina and Al stomped her after the match…

Jerry’s Jabber: I am not thrilled about Big Al returning to fued with Haley J. That said, my thoughts are with Haley and her mom, Amazing Maria, who just lost a family member very recently.

The Blast From The Past was the Philly Madness match from 2011 at Cave In Rock, Illinois. Highlights were shown of the match that featured Sabu, Raven, Scorpio, Shane Douglas, Rhino, and Al Snow, they aired highlights.

Backstage, Vampiro startled Vito and then said Vito needs him. Vito shadow boxed like a dope, and Vampiro disappeared. The commentators ran down JCW’s social media handles and were to get merch…

5. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/ Barnabas the Bizarre) vs. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong (w/Jasmin St. Claire) vs. “Bustah & The Brian” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price in a four-way for the JCW Tag Team Titles. All the wrestlers started in the ring. Yabo said, “This is JCW and we do Clown shit here” before squirting Alec Price with a flower. Ruffo hit Jordan Oliver with a Hulk Hand. Mr Happy went after Yabo, who got out of the way. Brothers of Funstruction and Outbreak got Mr. Happy in the corner and started beating him down.

Bustah and the Brain got back in and hit a double superkick on Abel for a two count. Kong hit a scoop side slam. Happy hit an elbow drop on Abel. Kong and Happy both tried to chokeslam The Outbreak, who hit them with double death mist to take them out. The Outbreak hit As Above So Below, but the Brother of Funstruction stopped the count. Bustah and the Brain tried to Irish whip the Brothers, who reversed it and rolled up Bustah and the Brain for the three count…

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo beat “Bustah & The Brian” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price, “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel, and “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong in a four-way for the JCW Tag Team Titles.

An ad aired for Wako Kid…

Jerry’s Jabber: This was a bowling shoe ugly cluster cuss of a match. It was hard to keep up with no tags and the camera people missing shots. The commentators weren’t even sure The Outbreak hit the double death mist because the shot was missed.

Backstage, J took a kendo stick from Jasmin and went to the parking lot and hit Vito with it. Russo came in and stopped it. Russo owns 51 percent of the company, and Violent J is out as commissioner…