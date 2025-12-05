What's happening...

ROH Final Battle lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub event

December 5, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle event that will be held tonight in Columbus, Ohio, at Greater Columbus Convention Center.

-Bandido vs. Blake Christian vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Komander in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Championship

-Athena vs. Persephone for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Billie Starkz in the tournament finals to become the first ROH Women’s Pure Champion

-Mercedes Mone vs. Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s TV Title

-Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos vs. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Ricochet vs. Dalton Castle for the AEW National Championship

-“Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Capt. Shawn Dean vs. “SkyFlight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuinness in a 30-minute Iron Man match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Josh Woods

-(Pre-Show) Lee Johnson vs. Ace Austin

Powell’s POV: The Zero Hour pre-show streams on YouTube at 6CT/7ET. The main card as it streams on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. AEW will also hold Saturday’s Collision at the same venue.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.