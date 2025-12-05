ROH Final Battle lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle event that will be held tonight in Columbus, Ohio, at Greater Columbus Convention Center.
-Bandido vs. Blake Christian vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Komander in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Championship
-Athena vs. Persephone for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Billie Starkz in the tournament finals to become the first ROH Women’s Pure Champion
-Mercedes Mone vs. Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s TV Title
-Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos vs. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest for the ROH Tag Team Titles
-Ricochet vs. Dalton Castle for the AEW National Championship
-“Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Capt. Shawn Dean vs. “SkyFlight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles
-Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuinness in a 30-minute Iron Man match
-Eddie Kingston vs. Josh Woods
-(Pre-Show) Lee Johnson vs. Ace Austin
Powell’s POV: The Zero Hour pre-show streams on YouTube at 6CT/7ET. The main card as it streams on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET. AEW will also hold Saturday’s Collision at the same venue.
