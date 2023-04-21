ROH on HonorClub results: Robinson’s review of Samoa Joe vs. Colt Cabana for the ROH TV Title, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty, Robyn Renegade vs. Willow Nightingale, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 8)

Taped April 12, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena

Streamed April 20, 2023 on HonorClub

*Note – Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

1. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kenellis-Bennett) vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin. The Kingdom immediately started the match by trapping Darius in their corner and hitting quick tags and double team moves. Bennett got a one count on Darius after a middle rope dropkick. A spinebuster from Bennett got a two count. Darius made a comeback and threw Bennett outside and dove on him, Taven dove on Darius and Andretti hit a Asai moonsault.

Back in the ring, Andretti hit a springboard forearm and a wheelbarrow bulldog for a two count on Taven. The Kingdom hit a signature combo of moves and got a two count on Andretti. Darius got tagged in and hit a top rope cross body for a two count on Bennett. Andretti tagged in and hit a triple jump tornado crossbody for a two count when Taven broke it up. Darius tagged in and they hit a back handspring elbow german suplex combo. They both went up top, but Maria got on the apron for the distraction. The Kingdom hit the Proton Pack for the pinfall.

The Kingdom defeated Action Andretti and Darius Martin by pinfall .

Backstage, Athena cut a promo asking for any competition and saying she’s going to break any porcelain hussy that gets in the ring with her. She declared an open challenge…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fine tag match action. The babyfaces worked well together, but the experienced team got the victory.

2. Robyn Renegade vs. Willow Nightingale. As Willow worked a headlock, the announcers talked up Willow and how she’s come close to defeating Athena. Willow used her power and got a two count. Willow hit a bulldog driver and drove Robyn outside. Robyn tripped Willow on the apron to take control. Back in the ring, she worked over Willow with chops and slaps. This only angered Willow who chopped her across the ring and fired up. Willow hit a spinebuster for a two count. Willow hit the Pounce but Robyn went outside the ring, and her tag partner Charlotte tried to come in, and that let Robyn sneak a superkick and a trap pin that Willow rolled back over and got the three count.

Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade by pinfall.

Willow pulled Robyn up for the code of honor, but Charlotte hit Willow with a chop block from behind and they hit a heart attack clothesline…

Backstage Colt Cabana cut a promo about what ROH means to him and talked up his match with Joe for later on…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Riccobanni and Coleman rapping over Willow’s entrance music might be the best thing ever. Nice win for Willow, and the heels getting some heat afterwards worked fine. This is a holding pattern for Willow.

3. Jah-C vs Lancer Archer. Jah-C’s music hit, but Lance Archer came out with Jah-C in his arms and threw him in the ring. Archer hit a trio of running elbows in the corner and asked Jah-C to hit him. Jah-C tried to light him up but Archer took it all and hit him with a reverse DDT. Then he hit a huge lariat and pinned Jah-C.

Lance Archer defeated Jah-C by pinfall .

Archer chased Jah-C and the ref to the back…

Robinson’s Ruminations: An absolute squash match. Archer can be a menacing monster when he’s given the chance.

4. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Joey Jett. Jett is nearly the same size as Cage, but does not have nearly the body fat percentage as Cage. Jett got a few moves in but Cage hit a German suplex and posed. Cage hit a face wash kick in the corner. The crowd got Jett back up and gave him a quick flurry, but Cage cut it off quickly. Jett tried an inside out cutter but Cage blocked it. Cage hit a suplex and a leg drop for a two count. Cage took too long and Jett got a quick flurry in, and hit a hammer lock flatliner. Jett then hit a dropkick for a two count. Jett set up for a move but Cage blocked it and hit an F5 for the win.

Brian Cage defeated Joey Jett by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: They still announced Cage as representing The Embassy for whatever that’s worth. This match was less of a squash than I assumed it would be. They let the hometown Jett get some hope offense. Jett reminded me of Chris Hero in his movements and body shape.

5. Athena vs. Heather Reckless in a ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground match. Athena got on her knees for the code of honor handshake, because Reckless is even shorter than Athena. Reckless took the fight to Athena and hit a flip around move I don’t actually know the name of to get a one count. Athena rolled out of the ring and Reckless dove on to her but Athena caught her and threw her into the barricade, over and over again. The ref came to check on Reckless, but the match continued. Back in the ring Reckless rolled Athena up for a two count. Athena deadlift powerbombed Reckless four times and then hit a sit-out powerbomb. She then locked in a crossface for the submission win.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Heather Reckless by submission in a Proving Ground match.

After the match Athena drove the face of Reckless into her title belt she laid on the mat…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash match. This one made Athena look like a monster. She got to throw a much smaller woman all over the place. Reckless takes a good beating, but that’s all that can be said for her from this showing.

6. Lee Johnston and Cole Karter vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Silver and Johnston started the match and Silver hit a few moves before he tagged in Reynolds for a double team move. Karter got tagged in and missed a splash in the corner and Reynolds hit a bunch of running strikes for a two count. Reynolds got dumped outside and hit the barricade. Johnston took a cheap shot and tossed Reynolds back in. Johnston tagged back in and Johnston and Karter worked over Reynolds in the corner. Reynolds eventually fought out and hot tagged Silver in. He pressed Jonston over his head and tossed him into Karter. Silver hit a bridging german suplex for a two count. Johnston hit a Spicolli Driver for a two count. Reynolds tagged back in and Dark Order hit their tag team combo offense for the pinfall.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated Lee Johnston and Cole Karter by pinfall .

Robinson’s Ruminations: Pretty standard tag match stuff here. Dark Order got the win, but there were no real story developments here. The announcers made allusions to the Dark Order maybe feuding with The Righteous, but nothing came of it here.

7. Nick Comoroto vs. Penta El Zero Mideo (w/Alex Aberhantes). The wrestlers traded taunts, Comoroto was trying his best Scott Hall impression with a toothpick throw. Comoroto got the best of Penta with a lariat. Comoroto worked over Penta and eventually threw a suplex for a two count. Penta picked up the pace and hit two sling blades for a two count. Penta hit a bunch of clotheslines in the corner and turned his back. Comoroto hit a big spear for a two count. Penta hit a top rope double stomp for a two count. Penta hit his Sacrifice arm break spot for a two count. Comoroto hit a fireman’s carry flip out neck breaker for a two count. Penta hit The Sacrifice again this time on the other shoulder and got the pinfall this time.

Penta El Zero Mideo defeated Nick Comoroto by pinfall .

Coleman said that since Penta hit both arms, Comoroto couldn’t kick out. Penta picked Comoroto up to do the Code of Honor handshake, but Comoroto couldn’t even raise his arms. Nice selling.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A slow plodding match, not what I would have expected from a Penta match. Comoroto looked pretty good in defeat here. Great selling of his arms at the end.

8. Lee Moriarty vs. Konosuke Takeshita. The wrestlers traded some holds to start out. Takeshita eventually hit an arm drag and a big leg lariat to take control. Moriatrty tried to goad Takeshita into trading chops, Takeshita dropped him with a forearm instead. Moriarty hit a single arm DDT and the men rolled to the outside. Moriarty hit a bicycle knee into the barricade, headed right back in the ring to dance.

Back in the ring, Moriarty worked over Takeshita’s arm. Moriarty did a finger break spot and you heard an audible snap! Eventually Takeshita fought out and hit a flying clothesline. Takeshita then hit a brainbuster. Takeshita laid Moriarty out with some forearms and hit a Senton from the top for a two count. Takeshit went back up top, but was cut off. Moriarty hit a superplex.

Eventually Takeshita hit a german suplex and blue thunder bomb for a two count. Moriarty hit a full nelson suplex for a two count. They traded some quick rolling nearfalls. Moriarty hit a clothesline for a two count. Takeshita hit a ripcord forearm and a running knee for the three count.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Lee Moriarty by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Takeshita sold the arm that Moriarty worked on so well. This match was pretty slow. They hit some big moves, but there was a lot of space in between. They picked it up a little down the stretch but the second gear didn’t last long. That said, this was a nice grinding win for Takeshita. Not all of his matches can be squashes or comebacks wins.

9. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco. Vikingo popped up and stood on Loco’s shoulders and hit a huracanrana. Loco went outside, Vikingo dove after him and Loco bailed out and Vikingo hit all ramp. Loco immediately hit Vikingo with a dive. Back in the ring Loco got a two count. Loco hit an inside out Angle slam for a two count. Loco went up top and tried for a moonsault, but no one home. Vikingo went up top, but got caught.

Loco hit a springboard spanish fly from the top. Then he cut off a jumping routine from Vikingo and slammed him. Vikingo came back with a series of superkicks then went up top, jumped around and then hit a huracanrana and Loco went outside. Vikingo hit an inside out 360 springboard huracanrana on the outside, rolled Loco back in and got a two count. Vikingo hit an inside out springboard phoenix splash for a two count. Loco came off the ropes, Vikingo caught him and hit a black hole slam.

Loco went outside, and Vikingo did a rope walking, twisting moonsault. Back inside, Vikingo got a two count. Loco caught Vikingo with an over rotation slam for a comeback. Loco dragged Vikingo to the top and hit a gorilla press slam while standing on the top rope! Loco only got a two count for it though. The crowd chanted “Fight Forever.” Vikingo hit a Tornio Poison Rana, and then hit a 630 splash from the top for the three count.

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Gringo Loco by pinall .

Robinson’s Ruminations: Vikingo is so special, and Loco kept up with him and made him look even better than he normally does. At the end of the match, Bobby Cruise said that Vikingo was still champion, but nothing about this was ever announced or advertised as a title match, weird.

10. “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder (w/Jameson Ryan) vs. Ren Jones and Logan Lynch. Boulder started the match by slamming his own head into the turnbuckle. Jones hit him a couple times, Boulder no sold all of it. Boulder press slammed him into Lynch. Broson tagged in and hit a Michunoku driver on Jones while sitting out on Lynch. Bronson came back in and he body slammed both opponents. Boulder electric chair slammed Bronson on both opponents and that was the match, three count.

“Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder defeated Ren Jones and Logan Lynch by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match for the big men. They look like fun. I want to see more of them. Fun, exciting big men.

Gringo Loco cut a promo backstage about how he was invited back by Tony Khan, and that was a win enough for him tonight.

11. Samoa Joe vs Colt Cabana for the ROH TV Championship. The fans chanted “Joe’s gonna kill you.” Colt took offense. Colt used his speed to get a school boy two count. Joe waylaid Colt with an elbow. Joe pummeled Colt in the corner with jabs. Joe hit his corner enzuigiri for a two count. Joe cranked on Colt’s neck for a while, then hit an elbow drop for a two count. Colt tried to fight back but Joe set him up for the muscle buster. Colt fought out and got a two count. Colt hit the bionic elbow and a middle rope splash for a two count. Colt tried to moonsualt Joe, but Joe got the knees up and locked in the Kokina Clutch for the submission win.

Samoa Joe defeated Colt Cabana by submission to retain the ROH TV Championship.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A nice, quick match from two veterans. The crowd was really into the match with it featuring two guys with long histories. They both can still go, though it’s looking like Joe gasses pretty quickly these days.