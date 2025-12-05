WWE Smackdown rating: How did the Black Friday episode perform?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.142 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.210 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.29 rating. One year earlier, the November 29, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.341 million viewers and a 0.40 rating for USA Network for the Black Friday edition.

