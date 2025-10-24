ROH on HonorClub results (10/23): Robinson’s review of Komander vs. Griff Garrison, Dark Order vs. Tommy Billington, Adam Priest, and Jay Lethal

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 138)

Taped on October 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

Streamed October 23, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with congratulations to Bandido and Mercedes Mone for their wins in ROH title matches at WrestleDream, and there was a rundown of this show’s matches…

1. Angelico vs. Mascara Dorada (w/Alex Abrahantes). There was a full crowd for this match, which means this must have been filmed at the start of a taping. Late in the match, Angelico hit a corner splash but missed the second one when Dorada moved. Dorada executed a springboard crossbody and a step-up enzuigiri. Dorada went to the top of the ringpost and hit a crossbody block in the ring and then one to the outside. Back in the ring, Dorada went up top and landed a 450 splash for a really close two count that had the crowd. Dorada went back up top and tried another crossbody, but Angelico dropkicked him and rolled him up with a cradle for a two count. Dorada hit a Trouble in Paradise-style kick and a top rope shooting star press for the pinfall.

Mascara Dorada defeated Angelico by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine TV match. Noting too special, and it didn’t really make me want to see Dorada’s rematch with Bandido.

2. Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds. Late in the match, Uno tagged in and took out all of his opponents with clotheslines and big boots. Uno hit a neckbreaker DDT combo. Reynolds made a blind tag, and then he and Silver hit their big combo for a two count. Dark Order cleared the ring and called for their finisher on Priest, but it was cut off. Silver used his power to block a double German suplex, but then it got turned into a triple German suplex that saw Dark Order get thrown. Lethal tried an elbow drop, but saw the boot up. Lethal locked in a Figure Four on Uno, but they weren’t legal. Billington put Silver in a crossface. Priest locked in a single-leg crab on Reynolds and got the win via tapout. There were handshakes all around after the match.

Jay Lethal, Adam Priest, and Tommy Billington defeated “Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine six-man tag match that sadly didn’t get the Daily’s Place crowd fired up. Billington and Priest could make a very good tag team. They are reminiscent of the British Bulldogs.

Highlights aired of Mercdes Mone winning the Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship for title belt number 11 at WrestleDream…

Backstage, Red Velvet congratulated Mercedes on winning her eleventh title belt. Velvet called herself the future and said she was rebuilding herself and her body. She’s had a nose ring, grill, and some new tattoos. Velvet pulled out her real title belt and said she’s coming soon. Velvet said she’ll be the start of the crumbling of the CEO Empire…

3. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Angelica Risk in a Pure Rules match. Purrazzo stomped Risk in the corner. Purrazzo hit a back elbow and a snapmare before missing a knee drop. Risk threw some chops to the chest and back and then twerked in Purrazzo’s face. Purrazzo performed an arm wringer and grabbed a single armbar, but Risk got to the ropes to break the hold, using rope break number one.

Purrazzo got jackknifed by Risk for a two count. Risk hit a flying head scissors on a kneeling Purrazzo. Risk slowly went up top, but Purrazzo crotched her and hung in the tree of woe. Purrazzo hit a spear while Risk was in the tree of woe. Purrazzo hit a powerbomb for a two count. Purrazzo immediately locked in Venus de Milo for the submission win…

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Angelica Risk by submission.

After the match, Yuka Sakazaki made her entrance while Purrazzo was still on the ramp. They had a quick staredown, and Purrazzo left…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match to keep Purrazzo strong so we don’t forget about her.

4. Yuka Sakazaki and Alex Windsor vs. Billie Starkz and Aleah James. Starkz waved off the Code of Honor with Yuka, accepted it with Windsor, and then hit her with a clothesline. Starkz taunted the crowd. Later, Windsor was thrown to ringside, but she returned to the ring, and then she and Yuka blasted Billie with forearms. Then they pingponged Starkz until Windsor hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a broken up nearfall. James hit a double DDT, and Starkz went up top, but James tagged herself in and they argued.

Windsor hit a huge flying headbutt on Starkz, and then she and James fell to ringside. Windsor hit them both with a cannonball off the apron. Back in the ring, Windsor blocked a move and locked in the Sharpshooter on James. Billie got back to the apron and teased, reaching for the tag before walking off. James fought out of the Sharpshooter. Billie told her it wasn’t good enough. Windsor hit a cradle driver style move and got the pinfall on James while Starkz looked mad from the ramp…

Alex Windsor and Yuka Sakazaki defeated Billie Starkz and Aleah James by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Billie big timing her tag team partner got decent heat from Daily’s Place. But, man, the small number of fans we can see are quiet and look tired. Even so, good solid work all around from these wrestlers.

Backstage, Jay Lethal was with Adam Priest and Tommy Billington. Lethal said he wanted to make something clear to “Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Lethal said he doesn’t let people down. Lethal said his team was 1-1 and asked if they’d go for a rubber match. They agreed and went to get food…

A recap aired of Stori Denali spoiling the debut of Isla Dawn…

5. Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Dream Girl Ellie, Leeroy Shogun, and Bryce Cannon. No televised entrance for the team of enhancement wrestlers. Later, GYV got a blind tag and a trip, basement kick combo. Drake jumped off the back of Gibson and hit a springboard dropkick on Cannon. Shogun bodyslammed Drake and hit him with an elbow drop. Drake blocked a corner charge and hit a middle rope dropkick for the double down. The women tagged in. Dawn threw some clotheslines. She hit a high knee in the corner and a back suplex for a broken up nearfall. Cannon got in the face of Dawn until Gibson grabbed his hair. GYV hit a dropkick driver. Dawn followed with a round kick and a reverse DDT driver for the win…

Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake beat Dream Girl Ellie, Leeroy Shogun, and Bryce Cannon by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A formula babyface squash match. The enhancement team got a little bit of time to shine. Cannon has some fun, obnoxious energy with that silly haircut. Shogun looks pretty impressive, but he could use some definition. Poor Ellie got nothing here. She didn’t hit one offensive move. This is the most I’ve seen of Isla Dawn, and she’s impressive in that she shows good fire and has a unique moveset. The biggest shock of all of this was that Premier Athletes didn’t interfere or do a post-match attack…

Bandido vs. Mascara Dorada for the ROH World Championship was announced for next week’s show. A highlight package recapped their Arena Mexico match…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This made me more excited for their match than Dorada’s match with Angelico earlier in the show.

Footage aired of The Frat House dancing around with Mercedes Mone’s title belts at WrestleDream…

6. Griff Garrison (w/Frat House, Business Bear) vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes). Frat House had a very subdued entrance. Garrison pushed away the Code of Honor handshake attempt. Later, Komaner hit a springboard splash on Jameson and Karter at ringside. Garrison hit Abrahantes with a forearm and tried to powerbomb him, but Komander cut it off, and Abrahantes performed a head-scissors out of it. Back inside the ring, Komander hit a springboard DDT and went up top. Komander fired up the crowd and hit his rope walk shooting star for the win.

Komander defeated Griff Garrison by pinfall.