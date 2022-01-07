Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill, AEW Battle of the Belts, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, NJPW Strong, WWE SuperShows in Glens Falls and Boston (reports needed), Darby Allin, Alisha Edwards, CW Anderson, Jack Gallagher, Gary Albright, Chavo Guerrero Sr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be held on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Deathmatch for the Knockouts Championship, and Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W Morrissey for the Impact World Championship.

AEW Battle of the Belts takes place on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Arena. The show includes Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Brock Lesnar stated on Raw that he will appear on the show to confront Roman Reigns, who has been medically cleared to return from his bout with COVID-19.

Tonight's AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. The show includes the Rampage debut of Jake Atlas.

WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET.

NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET.

-We are looking reports from the WWE SuperShow events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Glens Falls, New York at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday. There are no matches listed on the host venue’s website.

-WWE is in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden on Sunday. The venue’s website is dated, but some of the matches include Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles, and Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles.

Birthdays and Notables

-CW Anderson (Christopher Wright) is 51.

-Alisha Edwards is 35.

-Former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher (Oliver “Jack” Claffey) is 32.

-Darby Allin (Samuel Ratsch) is 25.

-The late Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Salvador Guerrero III) was born on January 7, 1949. He died of liver cancer at age 68 on February 11, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright died of a heart attack age 36 on January 7, 2000.