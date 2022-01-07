WWE 205 Live preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Ikemen Jiro vs. Ru Feng.

-Malik Blade vs. Draco Anthony.

-Erica Yan vs. Nikkita Lyons.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V wrapped up his run with Dot Net recently. With Anish’s departure, we have an opening if there are any volunteers interested in covering 205 Live on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com