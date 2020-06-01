NXT wrestler reportedly moving to WWE Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dominik Dijakovic is scheduled to move from NXT to WWE Raw, according to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com. Dijakovic’s debut date is unknown.

Powell’s POV: It’s a logical move given that Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion and Vince McMahon will presumably be looking for bigger wrestlers to eventually serve as his challengers. For that matter, Dijakovic has done good work in NXT, and with Smackdown getting AJ Styles and Matt Riddle, one had to assume that Raw would end up with a roster addition.



