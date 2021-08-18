What's happening...

NXT TV viewership for the Takeover 36 go-home show

August 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 654,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 751,000 viewers who watched last week’s show. NXT finished with a .15 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .19 rating.

Powell’s POV: A disappointing number for the go-home show. NXT finished 31st in the 18-49 demo in the Tuesday cable ratings. It will be interesting to see if they bounce back coming out of Sunday’s Takeover event.

