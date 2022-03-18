What's happening...

03/18 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns confrontation, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky

March 18, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns confrontation, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios, and more (21:41)…

Click here for the March 18 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.