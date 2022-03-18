03/18 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns confrontation, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns confrontation, Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios, and more (21:41)…

