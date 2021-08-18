08/18 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Champions vs. All Stars featuring Bandido, Dragon Lee, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide vs. Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, EC3, Flip Gordon, and Josh Woods, plus Holidead vs. Max The Impaler in an ROH Women’s Championship tournament match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Champions vs. All Stars featuring Bandido, Dragon Lee, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide vs. Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, EC3, Flip Gordon, and Josh Woods, plus Holidead vs. Max The Impaler in an ROH Women’s Championship tournament match, and more (9:04)…

Click here for the August 18 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

