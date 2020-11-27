Anna Jay on being coached by Arn Anderson and Jerry Lynn, being with The Dark Order faction, The Queen Slayer nickname

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS UPDATES

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Anna Jay

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Jay on putting the sleeper hold on Brandi Rhodes during a Dynamite segment: “I remember whenever they told me that’s what I was going to do, Arn Anderson was there explaining how to do it and showing me the hold and everything… I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Arn Anderson is showing me how to do a sleeper! What is my life right now?’ The whole thing was super cool, and I’m very lucky to have that spot, something I’ll always remember. Brandi is great, and it was awesome!”

Jay on The Dark Order: “I feel like I have a bunch of brothers backstage. I grew up with two brothers, and it’s kind of like [Dark Order] really fits me, and it’s great having them in the back. First off, they’re hilarious! Plus, I can always ask them for advice, you know a lot of them obviously have a lot more experience than I do—Brodie especially and John Silver, too. I think he’s been wrestling for 15 years.”

Jay on The Queen Slayer nickname: “I didn’t know that was going to happen either. It just happened whenever I walked out, and Brodie was introducing me on Dynamite. He said, ‘Queen Slayer,’ and I was like, ‘Oh me? Okay!’”

On AEW coach Jerry Lynn: “Every time that I would have a match, he would tell me little things that I could work on, and it just really meant a lot to me because I never went to him. I didn’t really know who to go to other than the person who was coaching my match. So he would always come up to me and say, ‘Hey, you can do this next time.’ And every time I would listen, and it would really help because it’s the little details that matter.”

Other topics include how she keeps a straight face when filming BTE with John Silver, training at the Nightmare Factory with QT Marshall, tagging with Tay Conti, bonding with her dad over wrestling, the promos he used to cut on her as a kid, the inspiration for the “Star Of The Show,” and more.