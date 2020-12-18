What's happening...

ROH Wrestling TV preview: Pure Rules and a standard match advertised

December 18, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for this weekend’s edition of the Ring of Honor Wrestling television show.

-Rhett Titus vs. Delirious in a Pure Rules match.

-Dalton Castle vs. Brian Johnson.

Powell’s POV: Ring of Honor Wrestling airs late night Fridays on Fox Sports networks at midnight CT. The show also airs in syndication over the weekend (check local listings) and Mondays on FITE TV. My weekly ROH Wrestling written reviews and weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available early each week.

