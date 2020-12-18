WWE’s Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs. viewership counts for the final episodes of 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the viewership counts for the WWE Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs. reality shows, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WWE Total Bellas on E! Network: 305,000 viewers, 59th in the cable ratings with a .12 in the 18-49 demographic.

-Miz & Mrs. on USA Network: 551,000 viewers, 33rd in the cable ratings with a .17 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Last Thursday’s Total Bellas episode delivered 219,000 viewers and finished 106th in the cable ratings with a .08 in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, last week’s Miz & Mrs. delivered 444,000 viewers and finished 65th in the cable ratings with a .12 in the 18-49 demographic. A late night replay of Miz & Mrs. delivered another 188,000 viewers.