WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

-“Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest address their turn on Edge

-Seth Rollins comments on his attack on Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. I assume there will be Money in the Bank match qualifiers. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.