WWE Notes: Smackdown taping postponed, Undertaker podcast appearance, Torrie Wilson’s dog Chloe died

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-The WWE Smackdown taping that was scheduled for today at the WWE Performance Center has been postponed, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE is still planning to tape additional television today at the Performance Center and at Full Sail University.
-Undertaker will be the guest on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast this week. The podcast will be released on Thursday.
-Torrie Wilson announced via Instagram that her dog Chloe died at age 17 (read her post below).
Powell’s POV: The planned Smackdown taping was for the June 26 edition, and the new plan is to tape the episode on the day of the show. It will be interesting to hear Taker’s thoughts his Last Ride documentary series, which will conclude with Sunday’s fifth and final part on WWE Network. Meanwhile, we don’t normally do updates on the death of wrestler pets, but Chloe really was a fixture with Wilson and has appeared on television. My condolences to Wilson on the loss of her longtime companion.
. Today I said goodbye to my angel Chloe & words can never describe how much my heart hurts. . 17 YEARS she was my ride or die. . She has literally rode through LIFE with me. From the @wwe…traveling the world…living ALL OVER the damn place…she has no doubt seen in ALL. (If she writes a book in heaven lookout) . She seriously pulled me thru some of my darkest days & rode with me thru alllll the fun. She even made it very clear my husband was the Daddy she wanted when she clung to him more than anyone I’ve ever met.❤️ . I swear at times I thought she was human with the disapproving looks she gave me when I wasn’t doing the right thing…but she was a rare constant that made everywhere I went feel like home. . Rest assured, I know she’s running like a puppy & showing everybody who the true Queen Diva is in heaven. 🙏🏽 . Squeeze your creatures & humans cuz we are all on borrowed time. . Can’t wait to see you again QUEEN!
