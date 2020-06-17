WWE Smackdown wrestler reportedly moved to the Raw brand

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has moved Mustafa Ali from the Smackdown brand to the Raw brand, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE has yet to officially announce the move, and Ali remains listed on the Smackdown roster on WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Ali was pegged by many as the leading candidate for the hacker character that has popped up on Smackdown several times. Unless the gimmick is also moving to Raw, it appears as though the hacker character will be played by another wrestler. We’ll let you know if WWE officially confirms the move and if the tie it into AJ Styles being traded to Smackdown for future considerations.