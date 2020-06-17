6/17 NJPW New Japan Cup night two results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Gedo, Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata, Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd vs. Taiji Ishimori in first round tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Streamed June 17, 2020 on New Japan World from an empty venue in Japan

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Taiji Ishimori defeated Gabriel Kidd to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

2. Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Yuya Uemura to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

3. Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi, Sho, and Yoh defeated Shingo Takagi, Evil, Sanada, and Bushi in an eight-man tag match.

4. Yuji Nagata over Minoru Suzuki to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

5. Kazuchika Okada defeated Gedo to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

The tournament continues on Monday with Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi, Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Sanada, and Shingo Takagi vs. Sho in first-round matches.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

