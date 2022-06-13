AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Max The Impaler vs. Nyla Rose

-QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Evil Uno and 10

-Heidi Howitzer vs. Ruby Soho

-Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse and Danny Adams

-Anaya vs. Ortiz

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Camaro Jackson and SK Bishop

-Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy vs. Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.