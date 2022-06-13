AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Max The Impaler vs. Nyla Rose
-QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Evil Uno and 10
-Heidi Howitzer vs. Ruby Soho
-Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse and Danny Adams
-Anaya vs. Ortiz
-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Camaro Jackson and SK Bishop
-Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy vs. Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment