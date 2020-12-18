ROH Notes: Final Battle notes, ROHStrong podcast guest, announcement coming Sunday

CategoriesNEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Jay Briscoe will appear during the free first hour portion of the show to address his match with EC3 being cancelled. The first hour can be streamed via Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook and YouTube, in addition to FITE TV, HonorClub, and pay-per-view television.

-ROH will make an announcement on Sunday via ROH platforms regarding shows in January.

-Cary Silkin will be the guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

Powell’s POV: The blog also includes notes on ROH matches included in the 12 Days of Honor that will stream via YouTube, as well as the wrestlers who are helping choose the matches. Eck also shares his thoughts on the title matches that will be held on tonight’s ROH Final battle pay-per-view, which I will be covering live here at Dot Net beginning with the free first hour at 7CT/8ET.