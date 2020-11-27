ROH Notes: Featured match on ROH Wrestling TV, Mike Bennett, The Briscoes, Quinn McKay, and more

CategoriesNEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Brody King vs. Shane Taylor will be one of the matches on this weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show.

-Mike Bennett called his decision to leave ROH the biggest mistake of his life during an appearance on Matt Taven’s new “Trending With Taven” YouTube series.

-Eck plays up the possibility of Jay and Mark Briscoe going separate ways.

-Quinn McKay is training for a match with Angelina Love.

-The SOS tag team of Moses and Kaun are the guests on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

Powell’s POV: The blog also includes notes on which wrestlers have ROH World Title shots coming, Joe Hendry’s new YouTube show, the LSG vs. Jay Lethal match from last week’s television show, and more.