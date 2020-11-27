11/26 NXT UK TV results: Trent Seven vs. A-Kid in the Heritage Cup tournament final, Jordan Devlin vs. Amir Jordan for the NXT UK Cruiserweight Championship, Jinny vs. Isla Dawn

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed November 26, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Jordan Devlin defeated Amir Jordan to retain the NXT UK Cruiserweight Championship.

2. Jinny beat Isla Dawn.

3. A-Kid defeated Trent Seven to win the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament.

Notes: Next week’s show features Alexander Wolfe vs. Joe Coffey with both men’s factions barred from ringside, and Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Wild Boar and Primate.