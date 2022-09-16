WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview (updated): Four-way match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles set for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Hit Row” Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla vs. Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a four-way match to become number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

-Logan Paul to appear

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley

-Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet

Powell's POV: The four-way was changed without explanation, as it originally was scheduled to feature New Day vs. Los Lotharios vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy. WWE is also advertising that Ronda Rousey has locked in on Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan after earning a title shot. Smackdown will be live from Anaheim, California at Honda Center.