09/16 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: The Good Brothers  vs. Motor City Machine Guns, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Josh Alexander for the Impact Tag Titles, Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada for the X Division Title, Moose and Steve Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards

September 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The Good Brothers  vs. Motor City Machine Guns, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann and Josh Alexander for the Impact Tag Titles, Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorada for the X Division Title, Moose and Steve Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Killer Kelly vs. Alisha Edwards, and more (19:32)…

Click here for the September 16 Impact Wrestling audio review.

