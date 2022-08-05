08/05 Moore’s Impact Wrestling audio review: PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner, Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus for the Digital Media Championship, Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw, Sami Callihan vs. Raj Singh

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner, Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus for the Digital Media Championship, Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw, Sami Callihan vs. Raj Singh, and more (29:49)…

Click here for the August 5 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.