Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Speedball Bailey, and Jake Something.

-ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin in a non-title match.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Championship.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Bound For Glory 2009 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will pay tribute to Jimmy Rave and airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.