WWE touts the first Sunday Night’s Main Event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on regarding Sunday Night’s Main Event.

June 9, 2026 – As announced during Monday Night Raw, WWE will return to Atlanta over Labor Day weekend for the first-ever Sunday Night’s Main Event on Sunday, September 6, live from State Farm Arena.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 12 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, June 11 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Atlanta hosted Saturday Night’s Main Event in July 2025, headlined by a World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in the final bout of Goldberg’s WWE career.

Sunday Night’s Main Event will air live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.