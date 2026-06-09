WWE Raw preview: The King and Queen of the Ring semifinals start for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns

-Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

-Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio in a King of the Ring semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).