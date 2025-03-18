WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the March 10 edition headlined by CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The March 10 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.0 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 3.1 million global viewership listed for the March 3 episode.

Powell’s POV: The March 10 Raw finished sixth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing seventh the week before. Next week’s numbers will be interesting due to John Cena’s first promo since turning heel and the show’s early start time. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.