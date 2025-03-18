Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Matt Riddle and Stallion Rogers vs. Bollywood Boys for the BRCW Tag Titles, Ash by Elegance vs. Ruthie Jay for the BRCW Women’s Title, Nic Nemeth vs. Aaron Roberts

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* I’m starting off with five straight matches involving six WWE ID prospects.

Chaotic Wrestling, “Seeing Red” in Watertown, Massachusetts on Friday, March 14, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This is a ballroom with a low ceiling and chandeliers nearby. The crowd was perhaps 200. Lighting is good. I don’t know this commentary team, but they are doing a great job.

Cappuccino Jones vs. Mortar. This was mid-show and it’s Cappuccino’s debut here. I’ve compared Jones to Kevin Knight, or the Human Tornado; he’s tall and lanky and a good high-flyer. Mortar is comparable to Rhino. Fast reversals at the bell and Cappuccino hit a dropkick at 2:00, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Mortar hit a senton for a nearfall. Fellow WWE ID prospect Ricky Smokes suddenly appeared on the apron and distracted them. Smokes threw coffee in Mortar’s face! Mortar chased Smokes around ringside. Jones hit a clothesline. The ref ejected Smokes. Jones hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 5:30.

Mortar ducked an enzuigiri and he applied a Boston Crab, but Jones got to the apron and crawled to the floor. Mortar dove through the ropes at 7:30. In the ring, Cappuccino hit a German Suplex for a believable nearfall, and Jones was shocked he didn’t win there. Jones hit a dropkick into the corner at 9:30. Mortar hit a Lionsault for a believable nearfall and they were both down. The crowd was hot and split. They got up and traded punches. Mortar nailed a second-rope twisting superplex at 11:30, then a discus clothesline for the pin. A very good match. Cappuccino is really capitalizing on getting that WWE ID contract.

Mortar defeated Cappuccino Jones at 11:46.

Ricky Smokes vs. Donovan Dijak for the Chaotic Wrestling Title. This was the main event. Smokes, like Jones, competed in the main event of the first-ever WWE EVOLVE show on Tubi, and he’s the champion here. Dijak wore his long black jacket and he’s a former Chaotic Wrestling champion. Smokes jawed at him; the taller Dijak easily shoved Smokes to the mat. Dijak kept him grounded early on. Dijak hit a clothesline at 3:00, and a slingshot into the corner, then a clothesline over the top rope to the floor. Dijak followed to the floor and chopped him, slammed Ricky’s head onto a nearby stage, and threw him back into the ring. Dijak hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit a leaping clothesline and was fired up. He hit a sideslam and a springboard splash to the mat for a nearfall.

Smokes raked Dijak’s eyes and hit a spear for a nearfall at 7:30. He hit a kneedrop to the forehead and was now in charge. He stomped on Dijak. He hit several shoulder blocks to the gut in the corner. Dijak hit some back elbows and some loud chops, and he hit a release suplex across the ring at 12:00. Dijak nailed a choke bomb for a nearfall. Smokes hit a jumping double knees to the chest and got a nearfall at 14:00. Dijak hit a discus Mafia Kick. Smokes rolled to the floor and grabbed his belt, but the ref confiscated it. Smokes grabbed vaseline; he hit a second-rope back suplex. Dijak hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall and he put Smokes on his shoulders, but Smokes rubbed the vaseline in Donovan’s eyes! Smokes hit a diving forearm and got the cheap pin. Good match, but not a great one, either.

Ricky Smokes defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the Chaotic Wrestling Title at 19:35.

* Smokes got on the mic and boasted about his win, while also calling Dijak a “Chaotic legend.” “And I took his job in Orlando, too,” he added.

Memphis Wrestling in Memphis, Tennessee (free on YouTube)

This is their usual venue with their aqua blue walls, and the crowd was maybe 150.

Aaron Roberts vs. Nic Nemeth. WWE ID prospect Roberts is like a young One Man Gang; he’s a big, wide body. The commentator said he’s 6’4″ and 420 pounds. Nemeth came out to his WWE music. Roberts hit a splash for a nearfall. He hit a running splash into the corner for a nearfall at 2:00. Nemeth hit a DDT and a series of elbow drops at 5:30. Roberts hit a full nelson slam for a nearfall. He hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 7:30, then a powerbomb. Cappuccino Jones appeared at ringside, which distracted Roberts. Nemeth immediately hit the Zig Zag/Danger Zone for the pin. Decent match. At age 24, Roberts is still moving well for the size he’s carrying.

Nic Nemeth defeated Aaron Roberts at 8:45.

Intergender Bonanza 22 “Creamed Out” in Williamstown, New Jersey on March 14, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their training center just southwest of Philadelphia; I’ve seen multiple shows from here, especially during WrestleMania weekend. While I’m not a fan of intergender matches, both WWE ID prospects in the main event are among my favorite indy workers today. Lighting is good and the crowd was maybe 80.

Marcus Mathers vs. Zayda Steel for the IWTV World Title. Zayda wrestled three men this weekend, going 1-1 in GCW Saturday and Sunday. A lockup and a feeling-out process early on. Zayda applied a leg lock around his neck and they traded reversals on the mat. They traded armdrags. She choked him in the ropes. He hit a snake-eyes onto the top turnbuckle at 5:30, and she rolled to the floor to avoid a kick and stalled at ringside. She shoved him head-first into the ring post, and she dove through the ropes, caught his head, and hit a tornado DDT onto the hard floor at 7:30.

In the ring, she hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. She slapped him several times in the face; he responded by nailing a bodyslam at 9:30. She pushed her knee into his lower back and cranked on his head. Mathers hit a step-up mule kick, then some clotheslines at 11:30 and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Zayda hit a second-rope Meteora for a nearfall. She hit a series of forearm strikes and she got a victory roll for a nearfall at 14:00. She nailed a superkick; he hit one back. Zayda hit a Canadian Destroyer, but he hit a basement dropkick and they were both down.

Zayda hit a Stundog Millionaire, then a Poison Rana for a nearfall at 16:00. Marcus hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Zayda hit a Frankensteiner and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. She went for the Unprettier but he blocked it and he hit his kip-up stunner, then a second-rope fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 20:00. She hit a low blow and they were both on the mat. She nailed the Unprettier faceplant for a believable nearfall. Zayda got his IWTV World Title belt; she swung and missed and he rolled her up for a nearfall. Mathers hit a brainbuster and a fisherman’s buster for the pin. Highly watchable and entertaining.

Marcus Mathers defeated Zayda Steel to retain the IWTV World Title at 22:04.

Classic City Wrestling in Athens, Georgia on February 17, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a dark room and lighting is just so-so, and the hard camera is too far away and obstructed by seeing the heads of fans. This is a concert venue and a band played songs between matches. The crowd was packed and standing right next to the ring, and they were hot and into the action.

Adam Priest vs. Sean Legacy. This match was second on the show. Priest has had several AEW TV matches lately and was just in Germany for the 16 Carat Gold tournament, too. WWE ID prospect Legacy was in that six-man main event of the first EVOLVE episode. A tenacious lockup to open and intense mat reversals. Priest cranked on his neck and kept Legacy grounded. Legacy hit an inverted DDT at 6:30. He hit a back suplex. Legacy hit a springboard dropkick. Priest hit a DDT for a nearfall. Legacy hit his twisting neckbreaker suplex for the pin. A very good match. While I want to reiterate the action was good and the crowd was hot, the way this event was filmed is a big turnoff; the ringside camera was unsteady and the hard camera was obstructed viewing.

Sean Legacy defeated Adam Priest at 9:56.

SOS Pro Wrestling “Great Outdoors” Tacoma, Washington on March 14, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a theater and the crowd was maybe 100; I’ve seen shows from this room before. Lighting is really good and the hard camera has a good view of the ring. (I wish that Classic City Wrestling event above looked this good.)

Drake Kwon vs. Jordan Oasis. This match also was mid-show. Of the 19 announced WWE ID prospects, Oasis was the only one I had seen before that just surprised me when he got the contract; he’s got a good physique and he’s solid in the ring, but not spectacular, either. He’s bald with a thick, short beard, and he’s bigger than Drake. Kwon is a babyface and a bit thick and chubby around the middle. They shook hands before locking up, and Kwon applied a headlock on the mat. Oasis hit a bodyslam and a senton at 4:00. Kwon chopped him in the back and hit his own senton and kept Oasis grounded.

Oasis nailed a spinebuster at 8:30. They fought to the floor and traded blows. Oasis dove through the ropes on him and crashed hard into the crowd. They got back in the ring with Oasis in charge, and he hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 11:30. They hit simultaneous crossbody blocks and were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kwon hit a Facewash kick at 15:30. Oasis hit an enzuigiri and they were both down. Kwon hit a clothesline at 17:30. Oasis hit a German Suplex; Kwon hit one. Oasis hit a backbreaker over his knee and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Kwon hit a powerbomb for the pin. This match didn’t help sell me on Oasis.

Drake Kwon defeated Jordan Oasis at 20:28.

Boca Raton Pro Wrestling “Challenge Accepted” in Boca Raton, Florida on March 9, 2025 (free on YouTube)

A good crowd with nearly all the fans seated on just one side of the ring, as it’s a narrow room. Lighting is okay; wrestlers vanish into shadows in the corner, particularly when they climb the ropes. Matthew Rehwoldt and Val Capone provided commentary, but their audio is far too low.

Steve Maclin vs. Bull James. This match was mid-show James had competed in NXT years ago. Maclin tried some shoulder tackles but he just bounced off. Maclin came off the ropes at 4:00, but James got a foot up to block it. Maclin hit a running knee for a nearfall. He hit a Lungblower out of the corner. A female manager got in the ring and berated Maclin! However, when the ref was backing Maclin away, she hit a low blow on James! Maclin immediately hit a KIA double-arm DDT for the pin. Val was incredulous that Maclin was working with the woman.

Steve Maclin defeated Bull James at 6:46.

Ash by Elegance vs. Ruthie Jay for the BRCW Women’s Title. Ruthie apparently is now wrestling for NWA; I admittedly haven’t seen that promotion in a while. They locked up and appear to be roughly the same height and weight. Ash hit a snap suplex. Ruthie hit a faceplant for a nearfall at 3:00. They fought to the floor, and Ruthie let the woman who interfered in the prior match to hit some chops on Ash! Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes. Ash hit a handspring-back-elbow and a handspring-into-a splash for a nearfall at 6:00. Ruthie hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a nearfall. Ash got a rollup out of nowhere for the pin.

Ash by Elegance defeated Ruthie Jay to retain the BRCW Women’s Title at 6:59.

Matt Riddle and Stallion Rogers vs. “Bollywood Boys” Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra for the BRCW Tag Team Titles. Stallion Rogers was Curt Stallion in a brief NXT run. Rogers and Harv opened and they did the Bollywood Dance and they shook hands. The Bollywood Boys began working over Rogers on the floor. All four fought in front of the fans. They finally got back into the ring, with the brothers still working over Rogers. Riddle got a hot tag at 4:30 and hit a jumping knee on one Sihra, then the other. Riddle and Rogers each hit a DDT out of the ropes.The BB applied stereo Sharpshooters. Riddle hit an RKO, and Rogers immediately got a rollup for the pin. That ended quickly.

Matt Riddle and Stallion Rogers defeated Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra to retain the BRCW Tag Team Titles at 6:49.

Final Thoughts: No real must-see matches here, but Mathes and Zayda put together a really good intergender matches. While he did superkick her, he never punched her. She hit forearm strikes; he didn’t return them. So, at least that was more believable. The action didn’t offend me like the beatdown Tony Deppen gave her on Saturday’s GCW show.

I like to pop in and catch a match of a show, but it also allows me to see what is working and is not. Specifically, the lighting and wobbly camera work of that Priest-Legacy match. It was a good match and appeared to be a great atmosphere. But I think a lot of casual viewers will give up on it because it’s just not an easy show to watch.