WWE Raw viewership for the first episode of 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.385 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.439 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.550 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.409 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.195 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished the night first, second, and third in the cable ratings without football competition. They will run opposite the college football national championship game on Monday.



