1/7 NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Starks in a non-title exhibition match, Zicky Dice vs. Caleb Konley in a TV Title tournament qualifying match, ODB vs. Thunder Rosa

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 13)

Taped December 15-16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed January 7, 2020 on the NWA Youtube and NWA Facebook Page

A video package focused on Nick Aldis’s issues with Ricky Morton and Tim Storm, the formation of the Strictly Business faction, Aldis ducking out of last week’s NWA TV Title tournament qualifier, and Storm defeating Royce Isaacs instead… The “Into The Fire” opening video aired…

Joe Galli stood at the interview desk and introduced Tim Storm, who came out for a promo. Storm said there will be six wrestlers from the NWA roster who will qualify for the NWA TV Title tournament. He said there will be two open spots and they could be taken by wrestlers from other promotions.

Storm said the NWA fans are the best and they deserved to see him face Aldis last week and that’s what should have happened. Storm said that was completely on Aldis. A fan yelled “coward.” Storm said he doesn’t know where Aldis’s head is at right now. He said he cares because Aldis didn’t show up for the match and the fans deserved to see that match.

Kamille walked out and took the mic from Galli. She went face to face with Storm and held up the mic as if she was going to speak, but she remained silent. Storm asked how Aldis can be the face of the company and then no-show a main event. Storm said the people deserve to see the man on the posters, the man who holds the ten pounds of gold. “Is he a coward?” Storm asked. Kamille slapped Storm across the face. Storm seethed and turned red while Kamille stood her ground and smiled at him before eventually walking away…

Powell’s POV: Storm is just so perfect for the studio show format. He comes off so genuine and the people just love the guy.

A graphic listed upcoming matches… An NWA video aired on upcoming shows…

Dave Marquez was at the interview desk with Trevor Murdoch, the Dawsons, and Anastasia (the woman who has been drawing names for the TV Title). Murdoch said he thinks he can beat every single person in the tournament. Anastasia drew Zane Dawson’s name, then she draw his opponent’s name – Dave Dawson. A graphic listed Dawson vs. Dawson for next week. Marquez noted that only two names were left, so that meant that Murdoch would face Thom Latimer in another qualifier…

1. Zicky Dice vs. Caleb Konley in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifier. Stu Bennett checked in for the first time of the night on commentary along with Galli. The 6:05 countdown clock graphic was on a lower corner of the screen. Konley caught Dice with an early dropkick. Dice went to ringside and jawed with the fans, allowing Konley to slingshot him back into the ring. Dice came back and went for a cannonball, but Konley avoided it. Konley tagged Dice with a left handed punch. Konley slapped Dice to the mat, then went for a springboard moonsault, but Dice moved. Dice performed his neckbreaker finisher and scored the pin…

Zicky Dice defeated Caleb Konley to qualify for the NWA TV Title tournament.

Powell’s POV: A nice match. Dice had good heat for a guy who debuted in the NWA at these tapings.

After some advertising, Galli interviewed Aron Stevens and Question Mark in front of the ring in the empty studio. Stevens said Question Mark has taught him not just about martial arts, but about who he is as a person. Stevens said he decided to bring Question Mark to this country where he feeds and cloths him. Stevens said he didn’t want to use the word civilize, but he wants to get Question Mark accustomed to life on this side of the globe.

Stevens said he never needed a title to be a star, but the best needs the belt. Stevens pointed to his NWA National Championship belt and labeled it the Third Degree National Championship. Stevens said he and Question Mark have a bond that is forged in combat. Stevens said said Question Mark is a tenth degree black belt in Mongrovian karate. Question Mark interrupted to say karate. Stevens spoke about their plan to take all the gold in the NWA.

Galli asked when Stevens would put his title on the line. Stevens said he could see that they were getting the cue to wrap up the interview. He said they would get all the gold because they deserve it. Question Mark closed by saying karate again…

2. Thunder Rosa vs. ODB. NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay was the guest color commentator for the match. ODB missed a running knee when Rosa moved, then Rosa came right back with a dropkick. Later, Rosa dove from the ropes and was caught by ODB, who performed a fallaway slam. ODB went to the middle rope and leapt toward Rosa, who moved out of the way. Rosa performed a dropkick on a kneeling ODB for a two count. There were dueling chants for the wrestlers. ODB ducked a kick and set up for her finisher, but Rosa slipped away and performed a Backstabber. Rosa performed a double stomp to the back of ODB and then pinned her…

Thunder Rosa defeated ODB.

Powell’s POV: A really fun match with good work from the wrestlers and a split crowd. Rosa should be the most popular babyface in the company if they flip her. I got a kick out of Stevens dodging the question of when he’ll defend his title again, but someone should be asking Kay the same question since I can’t remember the last time she defended the women’s title.

A Rock & Roll Express Hotline commercial aired. Ricky Morton asked if you’re having trouble with your baby’s momma, then Gibson added “or your ex.” You can call their hotline. Morton was shown telling a caller that it might have something to do with what happened during his childhood, then the caller hung up…

Galli interviewed NWA Champion Nick Aldis on the interview set. Aldis came out and acted surprised by the heavy boos from the crowd. Galli pointed to a stack of papers on his desk and said he had questions. Aldis said he was telling the truth when he said that Kamille was no longer his insurance policy because now she’s a member of Strictly Business.

Galli asked how Aldis could justify the faction’s actions toward Tim Storm. Aldis said Storm is a relic in his rearview mirror. Aldis said Ricky Morton is another carny trying to make a living off his hard work. Aldis said Morton is a legend in the tag team division, but that’s as far as it goes.

Aldis spoke about how people like Storm were saying he didn’t want to be in the tournament because he couldn’t get the job done. Aldis said the only place he can’t get the job done in six minutes and five seconds was in the bedroom because he goes all night.

Aldis brought up his past praise of Ricky Starks. He said he’s like the Oprah or Tyler Perry of wrestling because of the way he’s making people. He said he would make Starks in six minutes and five seconds…

A graphic touted the Hard Times pre-order… An NWA merch ad aired…

3. NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Starks in a non-title exhibition match. The 6:05 countdown graphic was used again despite this not being a tournament qualifier. Starks performed an early dropkick and then laid down and posed in the ring. Aldis came back with a vertical suplex. Aldis turned Starks inside out with a clothesline and covered him for a two count.

Later, Aldis took a powder to ringside. Starks performed a suicide dive and then rolled him back inside the ring. Starks went for a move off the ropes. Aldis moved, then Starks limped a bit. Starks went for his finisher, but Aldis stuffed it and countered into his cloverleaf finisher with one minute remaining. Starks crawled toward the ropes, but Aldis pulled him back into the middle of the ring. Starks held on through the time limit.

Nick Aldis fought Ricky Starks to a draw in 6:05.

After the match, Aldis assumed he won, but the referee pulled his arm down. Marquez announced the match as a time limit draw. Ricky Morton came to the ring to a strong reaction of “rock & roll” chants. Morton said they should let the fans decide if they need five more minutes of the match. The fans chanted for five more minutes and Starks indicated that he wanted five more minutes.

“You want five more minutes?” Aldis asked. “No.” Morton took issue with Aldis not giving Starks more time. Aldis said Starks was saved by the bell. He said he’s the champion and it’s a fickle business, so the answer is no. Morton said that since he wouldn’t give Starks five minutes, then maybe Aldis should give him five minutes instead. “Let me get this straight, you want five minutes with the world’s champion?” Aldis asked. “No.” Aldis left the ring…

Powell’s POV: An excellent segment that featured some good in-ring work, put more heat on Aldis, made Starks look good, and created interest in an Aldis vs. Morton match to go along with an Aldis vs. Starks rematch. This was one of the best segments that Powerrr has had to date.

Another ad aired for upcoming NWA events…

4. James Storm and Eli Drake vs. Colt Cabana and Ken Anderson. “The Wild Cards” Royce Isaacs and Thom Latimer were supposed to be in the match, which was billed as a Triple Threat tag match, but they didn’t come out when they were introduced. Cabana offered Drake a handshake. Drake gave him a fist bump instead.

Late in the match, Drake caught Cabana with a missile dropkick from the middle rope. Drake wanted to make a hot tag to Storm, but Anderson pulled Storm to the floor and slammed his leg into the apron. The broadcast team played up Storm being injured. Cabana picked up a near fall. Anderson got upset about the referee’s count and put his hands on him for the DQ finish.

James Storm and Eli Drake beat Colt Cabana and Ken Anderson by DQ.

Cabana tried to calm down Anderson and seemed surprised by his actions. Cabana and Anderson spoke in their corner of the ring. Anderson rolled to ringside. Cabana followed and the conversation continued. Cabana told Anderson that he’s better than that. They walked to the back together…

The Strictly Business faction walked onto the interview set. Galli said they were about to end the episode. Aldis told Marquez that he has the power to give and the power to take away, so that’s why The Wild Cards were not in the previous match. A fan yelled that Aldis is not God. Aldis said he is in the studio.

Aldis said it was time to address the dinosaur in the room, then called out the Rock & Roll Express. Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson joined them at the interview set. Aldis said he wasn’t sure how everything escalated to this point, but it seemed clear to him that the only way it would be solved was with some physicality.

Aldis proposed Team Morton vs. Team Aldis. If Team Morton wins, then Morton gets an NWA Title shot. Morton said he’s been in the ring with the best world champions. He said they didn’t go five minutes, their matches went 60 minutes every night. Morton said he stood up for the boys and didn’t put up with political games like Aldis is playing. Morton told Aldis to get his stooges and they could have the match.

Aldis said Morton was confused. Aldis explained that neither one of them would be in the six-man tag match because if Morton’s team wins he doesn’t want Morton to have any excuses during their singles match. Aldis assumed Gibson would be on Morton’s team. Aldis said The Wild Cards would be two of his teammates, then pointed to the top level for the third man on his team.

Sirens blared and then Scott Steiner made his entrance through the bleachers. Aldis high fived Steiner and hugged him… The credits aired to close the show…

Powell’s POV: Another strong episode. Last week’s show as my favorite edition of Powerrr and it’s already been replaced by this episode. Season one was fun, but the NWA has really found its groove in season two and I hope they can keep the quality shows coming. The studio setting is always fun, but the crowd was great during this show with their love of Tim Storm, the split reaction to the women’s match, and their passionate booing of Aldis. It was also good to see that the NWA’s creative forces aren’t waffling on Anderson being a heel. It felt like they might be last week, but he clearly had a short fuse during the main event and Cabana did a good job of acting surprised by his actions. I assume they will end up feuding and it will be a lot of fun to see two guys who worked a lot of Midwest independent events early in their careers get a chance to work a program together.



