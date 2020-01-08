NXT and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Luke Williams, Rey Misterio Sr., Bad Luck Fale, Bull Nakano, Chris Masters, Tony Halme

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The top match is listed as Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Championship, plus the first two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches are advertised. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center. The show features Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET, and I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the legendary Finger Poke of Doom involving Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features “the gorey stories of Rhyno.” The previous show focused on Flat Earther David Weiss. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features “Stone Cold Miscellany” for a discussion of “random pieces of Stone Cold lore.” The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focuses on The Iron Sheik. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luke Williams (Brian Wickens) is 73.

-Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Díaz) is 62.

-Bull Nakano (Keiko Nakano) is 52.

-Bad Luck Fale (Fale Simitaitoko) is 38.

-Chris Masters (Chris Mordetzky) is 37. He also worked as Chris Masters in WWE.

-The late Tony Halme, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.



