Did Rick Martel decline to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rick Martel addressed rumors that he rejected an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall Fame. In 2015, I was offered to appear at Axxess in San Francisco and attend the Hall of Fame as a spectator,” Martel wrote on Twitter X. “Flattered, I still turned it down as I was not ready to go back to wrestling for appearances like I am now. I didn’t turn down an offer to be inducted into the WWE HOF. Thank you!”

Powell’s POV: For the record, I cleaned up a couple of typos in his quote to make his post easier to read (now if only someone would do the same for me!). The former AWA World Champion held the WWF Tag Team Titles three times (twice with Tony Garea, once with Tito Santana). He also had a fun run as “The Model.” Martel revealed in a 2015 interview that he and Don Callis were scheduled to form The Supermodels tag team in 1997, but Martel left the company due to a financial dispute with Vince McMahon. Hopefully, the 70-year-old Martel will get the Hall of Fame nod soon.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)