NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Pat Tanaka, Ikuto Hidaka, Nikkita Lyons

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with B as the top choice by 44 percent of our voters. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Pat Tanaka is 62.

-Ikuto Hidaka is 53.

-Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies) is 26.