WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Naomi vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

-Rusev vs. Sami Zayn

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Quebec City, Quebec, at Centre Videotron.