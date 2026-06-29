6/29 Wrestling Open RI “Episode 56” results (6/29): Vetter’s review of Ichiban vs. Eye Black Jack vs. Dustin Waller vs. Bryce Donovan vs. Corey Duke vs. Oxx Adams in an Open Door War

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 56 – Open Door War”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 29, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 150. Paul Crockett, Drew Cordeiro, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) vs. Rain Conway in a spotlight match. Gray and BRG provided commentary on this one. Marbury hit a running crossbody block and tied up the left arm. Rain hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:00. They tied up in a knuckle lock. Benny got the crowd chanting “Defense!” Marbury ‘dunked’ Rain’s head to the mat. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for the pin.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Rain Conway at 5:18.

* Crockett took over solo on commentary for the main show.

* Max Caster has picked three mystery opponents for Bobby Orlando. Who will it be? We are opening the main show with a gauntlet! Caster came to the ring with two henchmen, Colton Charles and GKM. He claimed Bobby “stole from me.” He reiterated that he owns the rights to Bobby’s entrance music.

2a. Bobby Orlando vs. GKM (w/Max Caster). I’ve seen both GKM and Colton Charles on WrestlePro shows from New Jersey. GKM is a Black man with long hair, and he has a good physique. Bobby hit a springboard frog splash. Caster reached in and grabbed Bobby’s ankle, and it allowed GKM to hit some stomps and splashes in the corner. GKM hit a swinging neckbreaker, then a spinning brainbuster for a nearfall at 2:00. GKM missed a second-rope moonsault. Bobby hit a superkick and a flipping sidewalk slam for the pin!

Bobby Orlando defeated GK at 2:39.

2b. Bobby Orlando vs. Colton Charles. No bell; I restarted the stopwatch as Colton attacked. Colton has the big physique of Will Hobbs — yeah, he’s that big. He tossed Bobby across the ring. Crockett was impressed and called him a “powerhouse.” Colton set up for a Death Valley Driver, but Bobby escaped. Colton hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. Bobby hit a sunset flip out of the corner, then his Athena-style top-rope flying stunner for the pin!

Bobby Orlando defeated Colton Charles at 2:46.

Who will be the third person in the gauntlet? Max got on the mic and shouted, “No! No!” Of course, the fans chanted, “Yes! Yes!” Bobby turned to see who was coming out of the back. However, Max slid into the ring, struck Bobby in the back of the head with the mic, and we’re underway!

2c. Max Caster vs. Bobby Orlando. Max was immediately in charge, and he stomped on Orlando. Bobby fired up and hit some jab punches. Caster hit a back suplex at 2:00. Bobby escaped a DVD and hit some more jab punches. Caster flipped him off the turnbuckles to the mat, then hit a standing powerbomb and a Mic Drop top-rope elbow drop, but he made a lazy cover; Bobby hooked both arms, rolled Max over, and got the flash pin!

Bobby Orlando defeated Max Caster to win the gauntlet at 4:09.

* Caster stomped on Bobby’s left arm several times. He got a thick chain and he repeatedly whipped Bobby across the elbow with it.

3. “The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris vs. Jaylen Brandyn and a mystery partner for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Apparently Traevon Jordan is not cleared to compete! The champs came out first. Jaylen came out solo, of course, to Whitney Houston. Jaylen got on the mic and said Traevon is sick. No one backstage likes the Ranch, but he found one person who hates the Ranch more than anybody! Anthony Vecchio is his partner! (Kayfabe, Aaron Ortiz is injured; he’s competing on other shows in New England. I thought Danny Miles would be Jaylen’s choice.)

Vecchio opened and hit some clotheslines on Morris, then a suplex. Vecchio chased Stetson around the floor. Back in the ring, Vecchio hit another suplex on Morris and tossed him to the floor, then hit a plancha on him at 1:30. In the ring, Vecchio hit a top-rope crossbody block. Jaylen got in; Vecchio bodyslammed him onto Morris. Jaylen got a rollup for a nearfall on Morris. Jaylen hit a huracanrana at 3:30.

Vecchio hit a back-body drop on Morris. Jaylen hit a bulldog. Meanwhile, Stetson had stepped off the apron, not wanting to tag in. Morris finally threw Jaylen into his corner at 5:30, and Steven finally tagged in and stomped on Jaylen. Stetson hit a buttsplash to Jaylen’s chest at 7:00. The ref missed a tag and ordered Vecchio back to his corner. The Ranch kept working over Jaylen. Morris rolled up Jaylen for the pin. The heels grabbed their belts and scampered to the back.

“The Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris defeated Jaylen Brandyn and Anthony Vecchio to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 9:18.

* Video aired of Kylie Alexa distracting Liviyah last week, causing her to lose to Nessa Ferrari.

4. Liviyah vs. Kylie Alexa. Liviyah came out second, charged into the ring, and they immediately traded punches! She mounted Kylie and hit a few more blows. They rolled to the floor, and Liviyah hit a suplex on the thin mat at ringside! They continued to loop ringside, and Liv laid in some hard chops. They finally got back into the ring, and Kylie choked her in the ropes. Liv fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Kylie hit a senton for a nearfall at 4:30.

Liv stomped on her some more and hit a TKO stunner for a nearfall. She hit a Russian Leg Sweep and locked in a crossface. Kylie escaped at 6:30 and hit a hard back elbow, then a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Kylie suplexed Liv into the turnbuckles and hit a running Facewash Kick for a nearfall. Liviyah fired back with a Samoan Drop. Kylie pushed the ref into the middle of the ring to halt Liv, then she hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 8:00. Alexa got up and yelled at the ref, then shoved him! The ref called for the bell!

Liviyah defeated Kylie Alexa via disqualification at 8:31.

* They continued to brawl. Several guys from the back came out and tried to separate them. Liviyah got on the mic and said everyone is “fed up with your crap.” Liv wants a street fight next week!

* Like NJPW, I love that they show a video montage of all the prior champions in Wrestling Open history leading into a title match. Honoring the past is always a good idea.

5. Bear Bronson vs. Bobby Casale for the Wrestling Open Title. A clean lockup; the thinner Bobby backed Bear into a corner. Bear hit some chops; Bobby hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Bear hit a bodyslam. He hit his buttdrop splash to the sternum at 1:30. They brawled to the floor, and Bear laid in some more hard chops. Steven Stetson and Brian Morris emerged from the back! Casale marched over to them and ordered them to head to the back! The crowd chanted, “Leave the Ranch!” at Bobby. The Ranch did leave.

Bear and Casale traded blows on the apron. Casale hit a suplex in the ring for a nearfall at 4:30. He hit some more roundhouse kicks. Bear suplexed Casale into the turnbuckles, and we got a “Let’s go, Bear!” chant. He hit a splash into the corner and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 6:30. Casale nailed a second-rope Superplex, and they were both down. Casale hit a German Suplex. He blocked a Choke Bomb and hit a Death Valley Driver for a one-count at 9:00. Bear fired up and shook the ropes.

Bear blocked an Angle Slam and hit a clothesline. Casale hit the Angle Slam for a nearfall! They got up and traded forearm strikes. They switched to punches! Casale hit a spin kick to the head at 12:00 and got a nearfall. Casale hit a series of Yes Kicks to the chest. Bear nailed a second-rope flying buttsplash to the sternum! That’s new! He hit the Fire Thunder Driver for the pin! Good action. We got a “Both these guys!” chant after the bell, then “That was awesome!”

Bear Bronson defeated Bobby Casale to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 15:09.

* Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro joined Crockett for the main event!

6. Ichiban vs. Eye Black Jack vs. Dustin Waller vs. Bryce Donovan vs. Corey Duke vs. Oxx Adams (w/BRG) in Open Door War. The winner gets a title shot! Again, this is an elimination match. (And you can’t accidentally eliminate yourself by charging through a door.) Cordeiro noted that no one accompanied Donovan to ringside. The heels (Bryce, Oxx, Waller) stood on one side of the ring. Oxx swatted the other heels to the mat! Crockett and Cordeiro agreed that everyone might need to work together to get rid of the seven-footer Oxx. Duke tried some jab punches on Adams.

Jack hit some clotheslines, then a plancha to the floor on Oxx, but Oxx caught him. Ichiban dove onto both of them at 2:00. Dustin hit a flip dive to the floor and landed on his feet! Duke hit an Asai Moonsault onto four guys. Duke went under the ring, pulled out a door, and slid it into the ring. BRG hopped on the apron and distracted Corey. It allowed Oxx to attack Corey. Corey hit an axe kick to the back of Oxx’s head at 5:00! BRG jumped into the ring and attacked Corey. Drew Cordeiro was livid. Corey threw BRG through a door! However, Oxx hip-tossed Corey through a door in another corner to eliminate Duke at 5:42.

Jack and Oxx brawled. Oxx set up a door bridge. Cordeiro said Oxx is “indestructible right now.” Ichiban struck Adams with door debris over his head! Jack hit an Electric Chair drop, with Oxx crashing through the door bridge at 7:50! Oxx is out! Bryce put a door in the corner, and he brawled with Jack. They hit stereo clotheslines. Bryce chokeslammed Jack through a door at 10:07, and we’re down to three! Bryce and Dustin worked together to stomp on Ichiban. Ichiban hit superkicks on each guy.

Waller and Bryce hit a Team 3D at 11:30! Bryce shoved Dustin to “get the doors!” Ichiban hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Bryce crashing through a door in the corner at 12:52! Ichiban hit Dustin over the head with door debris. He got another door from under the ring, but Waller hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. They brawled on the floor. In the ring, they teased pushing each other through the door. Ichiban avoided a Lethal Injection at 16:00. They both flipped over the top rope to the floor on a crossbody block.

They brawled at ringside. Ichiban hit a 619. They got back into the ring at 18:30. Ichiban again avoided a Lethal Injection, and he hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer! Nice! They fought on the top rope, where Ichiban hit his “One!” punches. Waller hit a low-blow uppercut! He hit a top-rope powerbomb move, sending Ichiban crashing through a door bridge to win the match. The ref handed Waller a folder with the title contract inside. Good match.

Dustin Waller won Open Door War at 21:37 to earn a title contract.

Final Thoughts: Yes, Bear-Casale really was that good. Casale is coming off a sharp match last week against Eye Black Jack, and he delivered again here, too. He should now be permanently in the main event mix. TNA sure has dropped the ball on Bronson, casting him as a heel. He’s such a good plucky babyface that you can’t help cheer for him. His offense works better as a babyface, too.

It was a well-laid-out elimination match. I really did want to see a moment where five guys all worked together to eliminate Oxx. It felt too … easy! … for just two guys to eliminate Oxx! It was really well laid out, and I was pleased that Ichiban vs. Waller was essentially a full match after everyone else was eliminated. Liv-Kylie takes third, and I don’t mind the cop-out finish, as it plays into the stipulation for next week’s rematch.

I don’t like gauntlets, and this was a perfect example of why. Both GKM and Colton Charles are perfectly fine wrestlers, but it just does so much damage for them to lose that quickly, each going down in less than three minutes. I’ve noted before that Colton likes to smile and dance — if he gets serious, he could be that Will Hobbs-type beast. He just needs to get there.

NOTE: Cordeiro announced they have a show here every Monday for the entire summer. (They have had a handful of weeks off due to other events in this venue, including a skip week two weeks ago.) I watched this live; the show should be on IWTV by Tuesday morning.