Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Darian Bengston vs. Clara Carter for the Action Title, Oxx Adams vs. Bruss Hamilton, Shannon LeVangie vs. Liviyah for the CW Panoptic Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out 12 matches from across five different recent indy shows. All of these shows were released in the past week.

TWE Chattanooga “Hit Or Miss” in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena on June 13, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their dark building that looks like an underground military bunker. The ring is pushed up against one wall. I opted to watch the opener, a mid-show match, and the main event.

Darian Bengston vs. Clara Carter for the Action Title. Bengston has appeared in ROH a few times and just made his C*4 debut in Canada last week. Clara is of average size, so she’s giving up a lot of size to the champ. She has long, straight, dark hair almost to her butt, and she wore all black. Clara yelled at the crowd; I rarely see intergender matches where the woman is the heel! A clean lockup and standing switches to open. Clara grapevined the left leg. Darian shot an invisible basketball; he’s not taking her seriously.

Darian tied a leg lock around her waist and rolled her over for a nearfall at 4:00. Clara went back to grapevining a leg on the mat; Darian rolled over to reverse the pressure, and they both got to the ropes at 5:30. Darian tied her in the Makabe Lock (Cattle Mutilation), but she escaped, and she hit a rolling DVD at 7:30! Clara hit a spear, jawed at the crowd, then made a cover for a nearfall. Clara nailed a Package Piledriver for a nearfall at 9:00! She applied a crossface. Darian hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee. He got a rollup for the clean pin. Decent, but there was never a sense Carter was winning.

Darian Bengston defeated Clara Carter to retain the Action Title at 9:37.

* I will just point out here, before the next match, that Clara Carter has never faced Corinne Joy, according to cagematch.net. They were both on this show… and maybe they should have just faced each other…

“The Coven of the Goat” Tank and Nathan Mowery vs. “Kisses and Crosshairs” Grayson Pierce and Corinne Joy. I don’t think I’ve seen Mowery before; he looks like a homeless and more terrifying version of Juice Robinson. Tank is now in his mid-50s, and he’s pretty rotund. Again, I’ve compared Pierce’s whole look and gimmick to a young Shawn Michaels. (His white pants are really giving him a young Johnny Hennigan vibe today.) Corinne is a teen whom I see as a rising star. Nathan charged at Grayson, and those two immediately brawled on the floor.

Meanwhile, Corinne hit a headbutt on Tank, then she attacked Nathan from behind. Nathan struck Corinne across the back with a chair at 1:30, then a thin cookie sheet to the top of her head. Nathan used a stapler on the top of Joy’s head! He slammed her on the ring apron. Tank choked her. Corinne cracked the thin cookie sheet over Nathan’s head. Tank hit Grayson with a road sign at 4:30. In the ring, Corinne repeatedly kicked Nathan in the corner, and she hit a Pump kick. Grayson hit a Lionsault on Nathan for a nearfall.

Nathan and Grayson took turns whacking each other over the head with cookie sheets. Grayson hit a rolling cannonball as Tank was in the ropes at 7:00. Nathan and Joy brawled on the floor. Tank hit a low-blow uppercut on Corinne at 9:30 — and she completely no-sold it. She choked Tank in the ropes. Nathan hit a release suplex on Grayson for a nearfall. On the floor, Nathan whipped Corinne into rows of chairs at 11:00.

Nathan got a barbed-wire chair and struck her across the back with it. Grayson dove through the ropes and hit a flying stunner on the floor on Nathan. Tank and Nathan were dominating in the ring. Ravenna Vein ran in; she’s the vampire character, and she bit Joy’s neck. Tank hit a DDT on Grayson. Nathan hit a top-rope elbow drop to his sternum for the pin. I’m such a big fan of Joy and Grayson… but I’m really not sure what the point of having that match was.

“The Coven of the Goat” Tank and Nathan Mowery defeated “Kisses and Crosshairs” Grayson Pierce and Corinne Joy at 15:29.

Damon Stryker vs. Shean Christopher. I’ve only seen Shean a few times, and I think they’ve always been in Deep South Wrestling in Alabama. Stryker (he has Wheeler Yuta’s haircut) attacked the blond Shean from behind, and we’re underway! Shean hit an armdrag and a dropkick. Damon took control and hit a basement dropkick as Shean was in the ropes at 4:00. Damon hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a spinning sidewalk slam for a nearfall.

Stryker hit a suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a back-body drop and flexed. They went to the floor, and Stryker slammed him first on the apron, then up against the wall at 8:00. The ref began counting out Shean. Shean got back in and hit a DDT out of the corner for a nearfall at 10:00. They went back to the floor, and Stryker slammed him head-first into the ring post. Shean flipped Stryker onto some open chairs. In the ring, Stryker hit a superkick, and they were both down. Shean threw a jacket at Stryker as a distraction and rolled Damon up for the pin out of nowhere. Merely okay.

Shean Christopher defeated Damon Stryker at 13:24.

Beyond Wrestling “Pain Olympics” in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Ralph’s Rock Diner on June 20, 2026 (IWTV)

This is an annual outdoor show in front of a diner. It was daylight and easy to see, but it appeared to be hot. Maybe 250 fans were watching. Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro provided commentary. I picked out three of the 10 matches.

Oxx Adams vs. Bruss Hamilton. A LOT of beef in this one! Again, Oxx is a seven-footer and tattoo-covered and a bit like Brody King; he’s thinned out a bit and looks better for it, too. Bruss has a wide frame and recently debuted in ROH. An intense lockup to open. (Seriously, you don’t see many indy matches with guys this BIG!) They traded shoulder blocks with neither man going down. They got in a knuckle lock and a test of strength at 1:30. Bruss finally hit a shoulder tackle that knocked Oxx to the pavement. They looped ringside and brawled.

In the ring, Bruss went for a bodyslam, but he couldn’t lift the massive Oxx. Oxx hit a sidewalk slam at 4:30. Bruss finally scooped him up and hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. They took turns teasing hitting a suplex before Bruss finally hit one and got a nearfall at 6:30. They got up and traded chops. Bruss dropped him snake-eyes in the corner. Bruss slammed him to the mat and hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 9:00. Oxx hit a clothesline, but Bruss didn’t budge. Oxx hit a Black Hole Slam for the pin. That was a really, really good big-man match that didn’t overstay its welcome.

Oxx Adams defeated Bruss Hamilton at 9:31.

Bobby Casale vs. Eye Black Jack. Two of the top rising stars in the New England scene faced off! An intense lockup to open. They went to the parking lot while still locked up. Back in the ring, they twisted each other’s left arms. Casale hit a spinebuster at 1:30. Jack hit a shoulder tackle. They shoved each other. Jack hit a dropkick and a snap suplex for a nearfall. Casale dropped him with a roundhouse kick to the chest for a nearfall at 3:00. Bobby pushed Jack into the corner and hit some punches to the gut.

Casale hit a release German Suplex for a nearfall and remained in charge. Jack hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 6:00. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes, and Jack hit a hard springboard back elbow, then a clothesline into the corner. Bobby hit a T-Bone Suplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded overhand chops and slaps to the face. This has been really good. Bobby applied a sleeper, but Jack rolled through it. Jack hit a Death Valley Driver at 9:00. He went for a frog splash, but Bobby got his knees up.

Bobby hit an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Casale applied a sleeper, but Jack ran backwards into the corner to escape. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then a top-rope flying frog splash for a believable nearfall at 10:30. This has been every bit as good as I hoped it would be. They traded rollups. Bobby hit a spin kick to the head and again applied a sleeper. He stood behind Jack and hit a series of blows to the chest. Bobby laid in some stiff Yes Kicks, then choked Jack out! That’s a huge win for Casale. Bravo to both guys.

Bobby Casale vs. Eye Black Jack at 11:52.

Charles Mason and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. Rickey Shane Page and “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. Mason wore a NY Knicks jersey, so I guess that makes him a heel here. (Who am I kidding? Mason is always the heel!) He opened against Gray. Jake hit a huracanrana. Mason hit a discus clothesline. Dustin and Chacha entered at 1:00. Kylon then squared off against the bigger RSP. The crowd taunted Kylon with a “Kyle!” chant, and he shouted back that’s not his name. RSP slammed King to the mat.

RSP tossed teammate Chacha onto Kylon, then Chacha splashed onto Kylon. King hit a Falcon Arrow on Gray at 4:00, and the heels began working over Jake in their corner. Mason bit Jake’s forehead. Jake hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread, and he tagged in Chacha at 6:00. The tiny Erik hit a running knee on Mason. Gray hit a tornado DDT on King. Waller hit a Michinoku Driver. RSP hit a chokeslam. Mason hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on RSP. Nice fast-paced sequence.

Chacha hit Yes Kicks on each of MGen. Waller hit a Lethal Injection on Chacha. Mason hit his Meteora and rolling DVD on Chacha for a nearfall. RSP jumped in and hit clotheslines on all the babyfaces. The heels hit stereo superkicks on Rickey at 9:00. Waller hit the Mamba Splash, and King hit a moonsault on RSP for a nearfall, but the other babyfaces made the save. Waller hit some superkicks. Gray hit a basement dropkick on Dustin. Mason pulled Chacha to the parking lot and whipped him into the guardrail. Kylon hit Gray over the head with a drum! Mason hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Gray for the pin. That was non-stop action.

Charles Mason and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated Rickey Shane Page and “Wrench and Resolve” Jake Gray and Erik Chacha at 10:49.

St. Louis Anarchy “Fighting Spirit Lead Me” in Alton, Illinois, at Spaulding Hall on May 29, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their regular building, with a low ceiling and plain white walls. As per usual, the audio track is just awful; they really need to make an investment for an upgrade. I again picked out three of 10 matches here.

Mad Dog Connelly vs. Gary Jay in a knockouts-only match. This was the show opener. They immediately brawled to the floor, and Connelly threw him into the chairs. In the ring, Connelly hit a dropkick and a hard chop to the back, and he was in charge. He hit a Spinebuster and a gutwrench suplex at 3:00. He hit a release German Suplex, but Gary immediately hit a diving forearm strike to MDC’s back. They got chairs and threw them at each other’s heads; I just hate that. They traded forearm strikes.

Connelly hit a hard clothesline, but Gary popped back up. He rolled to the floor and got his dog collar, but he swung and missed. Gary hit a basement dropkick to the back of the head. The ref began counting down Connelly, but he got back to his knees at 6:30. Gary wrapped the chain around MDC’s neck. However, Connelly wrapped the chain around his fist, clocked Gary, and knocked him out. The ref checked Gary and called for the bell. Too bad we had that one exchange with thrown chairs, because this was otherwise a really good brawl.

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Gary Jay in a knockouts-only match at 7:05.

Mike Outlaw vs. Camaro Jackson for the Destination Title. This is certainly not the first time these two have locked up. The bell rang, and they shook hands before an intense lockup. Camaro is a powerhouse, and he hit some chops in the corner. He jumped on Outlaw’s back, but Mike ran backwards into a corner to escape at 4:30. Jackson grabbed the right leg and twisted it. He applied a sleeper on the mat. Outlaw hit a DDT onto the bottom turnbuckle at 6:00, and they were both down. Outlaw hit an enzuigiri.

Jackson caught him coming off the ropes and hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Camaro hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded chops. Outlaw threw Camaro to the floor. Outlaw nearly won by count-out, but he had the ref stop counting; he brought Camaro back in, and they kept fighting. He hit a running boot to Camaro’s head and got a nearfall at 11:30.

Outlaw hit a springboard flying back elbow for a nearfall. Camaro hit a uranage out of the corner. He hit a powerbomb at 13:30, and they were both down. Camaro nailed a leaping clothesline for a believable nearfall. However, Outlaw flipped Camaro over, rolled him up, and got a flash clean pin out of nowhere! They shook hands after the bell. Good, hard-hitting match.

Mike Outlaw defeated Camaro Jackson to retain the Destination Title at 14:42.

Mat Fitchett (w/Nixi XS) vs. Aaron Williams for the Gateway Heritage Title. This was the main event. The bald, thick Williams just had a really good match in losing to GCW champion Atticus Cogar last week. I’ve always compared Mat to Tom Lawlor; he stalled on the floor at the bell. Basic offense early on. Mat stalled some more. We just hit the 5:00 mark, and no one has taken a bump. Ugh. They locked up again. Nixi reached in and grabbed Aaron’s ankle; it allowed Mat to kick Aaron, and he applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock. He targeted the left leg and kept kicking it.

Williams got up and hit some kicks; Mat rolled to the floor again at 9:00 to confer with Nixi. Aaron finally followed him to the floor, and they began fighting by the concession tables at the far wall. They got back in the ring. Someone ran in to try and help Mat, but Aaron kicked him. Aaron went for a cover on Mat, but now Nixi jumped in, and the ref stopped counting to admonish her at 12:30. Mat went back to the Trailer Hitch leg lock. More guys ran out to interfere, so emo kid Anakin Murphy ran down to chase those heels away.

Aaron and Mat got up and traded forearm strikes. Mat hit some spin kicks to the thighs. Aaron hit a spin kick to the side of the head for a nearfall, but Nixi pulled the ref’s ankle. Those two argued. Someone else jumped in the ring and struck Aaron in the head with a title belt. Mat covered Aaron for the tainted pin. Well, that was wildly disappointing. The first five minutes had zero action, and that was a cop-out finish.

Mat Fitchett defeated Aaron Williams to retain the Gateway Heritage Title at 15:20.

Chaotic Wrestling “Next Level” in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, at the Tewksbury Elks Lodge on June 19, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is a banquet hall with chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. The lighting is okay. There are two separate versions of this show on YouTube. (The shorter one simply has the intermission cut out.)

Shannon LeVangie (w/Paris Van Dale) vs. Liviyah (w/DJ Powers) for the CW Panoptic Title. These four had a tag match a week ago. It is strange to see Liviyah play up a heel character here because I’ve only seen her as a babyface (until last week’s match). The bell rang, but Liv and DJ shared a big kiss, which earned boos. Liv hit a snap suplex and jawed at the crowd. Shannon hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 1:30, then a second-rope twisting crossbody block, but Liviyah kicked Shannon in the ribs. The commentators talked about Liviyah’s dad being a heel when he wrestled.

Liviyah laid in some chops; she’s a bit taller and seems to have a bigger frame than Shannon, too. Liv hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. She mounted Shannon and repeatedly punched her. LeVangie fired back with a second-rope missile dropkick and a clothesline. She hit the second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:30. Shannon hit a huracanrana. Liviyah nailed a TKO stunner for a nearfall. Shannon dove through the ropes but struck Powers at 8:30!

Liv and Shannon brawled on the floor. Liviyah went for a shotgun dropkick, but she hit Paris! In the ring, Liviyah nailed a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Shannon tied up Liviyah on the mat in a modified cross-armbreaker! DJ reached in and put Liv’s foot on the ropes at 10:00. Paris yelled at Powers; the ref separated those two. DJ raked the ref’s eyes! Meanwhile, Liv and Shannon hit stereo clotheslines. Powers jumped in the ring with the belt, but Paris also got in the ring! The ref ejected them both. LIviyah set up for her DDT finisher, but Shannon got a rollup for a nearfall. Shannon threw her into the corner, then hit a half-nelson suplex. She hit the Alexa Bliss-style twisting frog splash for the pin. That was really good.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Liviyah to retain the CW Panoptic Title at 12:25.

International Wrestling Cartel “Bushwhacked” in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, at Marx’s Court Theatre on June 13, 2026 (IWTV)

I just noted last week that IWC is now streaming on IWTV after joining the exodus from Triller+. As the show’s title hints at, Bushwhacker Luke competed in a six-man tag I skipped. The crowd is completely in shadows, but the ring was lit okay.

Sloane Jacobs vs. Zoey Skye vs. Ava Brooks. WWE ID prospect Sloane, of course, was Notorious Mimi. Zoey is a really short blonde woman who has had a handful of matches in AEW/ROH. I’ve seen Ava just a few times. Zoey was kicked to the floor. Ava hit a stunner on Sloane, then a knee drop to the gut and a running knee at 2:00. Zoey pulled Ava to the floor and hit some chops. Sloane hit a baseball slide dropkick. In the ring, Sloane and Zoey worked together to beat up Ava, and they hit a team suplex at 3:30.

Ava got a sunset flip for a nearfall. Zoey hit a double basement dropkick. She fired up and hit some clotheslines on both opponents. Ava hit a Facewash Kick on Zoey at 5:30. Ava hit a sliding German Suplex on Sloane out of the ropes, then a second-rope senton for a nearfall. Sloane hit a leaping clothesline for a nearfall at 7:00. She dropped Zoey snake-eyes in the corner. Ava hit a fisherman’s suplex on Sloane. Zoey hit a double stomp to Ava’s back for a nearfall, then a Lungblower to Sloane’s back, sending Jacobs to the floor. Zoey hit a Lungblower on Ava for a nearfall. Ava nailed a Gory Bomb to pin Zoey! Fun match.

Ava Brooks defeated Sloane Jacobs and Zoey Skye at 8:52.

Duke Davis vs. Austin Blayze for the IWC Heavyweight Title. This was the main event. I don’t think I’ve seen Duke yet this year; he’s a strong Black man with a good physique — think a younger Titus O’Neill. My first time seeing Blayze, a flamboyant white man with curly reddish hair, who is clearly smaller in size and body mass. Austin shoved Duke and flexed, then did some push-ups; yeah, I already want to see Duke take this kid’s head off. Blazye slapped him in the face! Duke dropped him with a Mafia Kick.

Duke hit a hard clothesline and a splash into the corner. Duke did several Gorilla Presses over his head before slamming Blayze to the mat at 3:00. Blayze hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, then a top-rope somersault onto Duke on the floor. He pushed Duke head-first into the ring post at 5:00. In the ring, he choked Duke in the ropes and kept the champ grounded. Blayze hit a double backflip-into-a-back elbow into the corner at 7:00.

Blayze missed a Helluva Kick, and Duke hit a shotgun dropkick, and they were both down. Duke hit some clotheslines and a bodyslam. He hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Blayze hit a basement dropkick on the knee and did some Vaquer-style faceplants between his knees for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit an Electric Chair drop. He went for a pin, but Blayze’s manager distracted the ref. Blayze sprayed an aerosol can in Duke’s eyes, and he applied an Anaconda Vice on the mat! Duke reached the ropes at 11:00.

Blayze hit the Helluva Kick and an Eat D’Feat to the jaw. Duke hit a TKO Stunner, and they were both down. Blayze hit a superkick, and he hit a Sol Snatcher stunner in the corner for a nearfall at 12:30! Blayze accidentally kicked his manager off the apron! Duke immediately hit a sit-out Choke Bomb for the pin. Decent match; while I can’t say I’ve watched a full IWC show in a few years, it definitely would have been a mistake to put the title on pest heel Blayze.

Duke Davis defeated Austin Blayze to retain the IWC Heavyweight Title at 13:15.

* WWE ID prospect Sam Holloway came to the ring to help Duke fight off bad guys, but he chokeslammed Duke!

Final Thoughts: I’ll reiterate that all five of these shows are available in their entirety… which means watching all five would take 12 to 14 hours. Thus, just one to three matches from each event. I also made a point to check out the main event of three of the shows, seeing some wrestlers for the first time, or others that I haven’t seen in a long time. I don’t think I’ve written this before: the top three matches were all from the same show. I’ll go with that great Casale-Eye Black Jack match for best of these 12, followed by Oxx-Bruss, then the six-man tag. The Mad Dog Connelly vs. Gary Jay match was a really good, short brawl, and that takes honorable mention. Outlaw-Camaro was good, too.

The three TWE matches were disappointing. I tuned in because I like the wrestlers involved, but I really would have much rather seen Corinne Joy face Clara Carter than participate in that hardcore match against Tank — a guy who is quite literally twice her weight. Mat-Williams didn’t come close to meeting my expectations. Davis-Blayze was alright; I like Duke as a champion, and I’ll check out that Duke-Holloway match when it happens.