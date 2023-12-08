12/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 288): MLW One Shot review

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his review of the MLW One Shot premium live event featuring Alex Kane vs. Matt Cardona for the MLW Championship, Janai Kai vs. Maki Itoh for the MLW Featherweight Title, Satoshi Kojima vs. Tom Lawlor, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell reviews MLW One Shot (Episode 288).

