New Texas Pro Wrestling “Hustle Town” results (6/26): Vetter’s review of Danny Orion vs. 1 Called Manders for the New Texas Pro Title, Dustin Nguyen vs. Bryan Keith, Carter Blaq vs. Lee Moriarty

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Texas Pro Wrestling “Hustle Town”

Houston, Texas, at the New Houston Premier Arena

Streamed live June 26, 2026, on New Texas Pro YouTube Channel

This show aired live on IWTV and on their YouTube channel. I usually seem to see their outdoor shows, but this was inside, in a new venue for them. Lighting is substandard, and that was immediately disappointing. Also, a commentator had an issue with a mic going in and out. The crowd was maybe 200, but they announced it was a sellout. The commentators said, “This is a new era in a new building” for New Texas Pro. Their on-screen graphics are really good.

1. Jak Calloway vs. Shawn Hendrix vs. Rudy Garza vs. Oli Summers. Calloway has long hair; I’ve seen him at least once. I don’t think I’ve seen Hendrix; he’s really short with curly black hair. Garza has similar looks and long hair to Santos Escobar. I’ve seen Oli Summers the most; he’s love-struck, and his whole gimmick is like New England favorite Love, Doug. It’s so dark in there I can’t see the faces. Jak and Oli brawled in the ring, while Garza and Hendrix fought on the floor. Hendrix hit a back suplex on Oli for a nearfall at 4:00. The commentary track went in and out.

Garza hit some suplexes. Jak suplexed Garza. Jak and Hendrix worked together but began shoving each other. Garza hit a running enzuigiri in the corner, then a bulldog on Hendrix at 7:00. Oli got a backslide on Jak for a nearfall. Jak hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Oli. Hendrix hit a low blow on Jak, then a DVD for a nearfall. However, Oli hit a “Discus of Love” (rolling forearm strike) on Hendrix to get the pin. Decent action.

Oli Summers defeated Jak Calloway, Shawn Hendrix, and Rudy Garza at 8:42.

* The ring announcer got in the ring … and his mic was also going in and out. “It’s a night of firsts,” said a commentator. (They did get both commentary mics working here.)

2. Kalientita (w/Raychell Rose) vs. Kitti Hisatomi. I saw Kali a month or two ago; she looks like she’s 16. I’m pretty sure that Kitti was her opponent, too. They twisted each other’s arms, but Kitti slapped her, and that drew a crowd reaction. Kitti dropped her face-first into a corner. Raychell choked Kitti in the ropes, allowing Kali to hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 2:30.

Kali hit a Rude Awakening for a nearfall. She hit a dropkick as Kitti was in the ropes for another nearfall. Kitti hit a suplex for a nearfall. Kitti hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 5:00. Kitti got an inside cradle and scored the pin! Kali turned to Raychell and immediately claimed her hair was pulled. Raychell got in the ring and yelled at Kali for losing. Kali shook Kitti’s hand… but hit a DDT.

Kitti Hisatomi defeated Kalientita at 5:40.

* Those first two matches were the “pre-show,” so there was a 10-minute break before the main show.

3. “Dream Team” Danny King and KC Kr’eme vs. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse for the New Texas Pro Tag Titles. The Dream Team are now babyfaces! KJ and King opened, but Orso rolled to the floor before locking up. The 400-pounder Stackhouse easily shoved Danny to the mat. KC entered and locked up with Sam, and Kr’eme hit a dropkick. The champs hit a team elbow drop move on Orso for a nearfall at 2:00. Sam made a blind tag, and he knocked Danny down with a shoulder tackle.

Sam tossed Danny to the floor, where he crashed onto KC at 4:00. In the ring, KC hit a flying elbow drop on Orso. He applied a sleeper on Stackhouse at 7:30 and pulled him to the mat. KC kicked Sam, got the big man up on his shoulders, and flipped him to the mat. Danny got a nearfall at 9:30, but KJ pulled the ref to the floor! KJ went for his “Character Assassination” double stomp to the head, but Danny got a flash rollup for the pin! Decent.

“Dream Team” Danny King and KC Kr’eme defeated KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse to retain the New Texas Pro Tag Titles at 10:28.

4. Jesse Funaki vs. JJ Blake for the Lonestar Title. Funaki brought his Texas Eight trophy as well as his title belt. I’ve seen a lot of Jesse in the past six months, and he’s pretty talented; he’s not “riding on his father’s coattails.” An intense lockup to open, and JJ is a bit taller and visibly stronger. Funaki targeted the left arm and twisted it. JJ rolled to the floor at 4:00 and stalled. In the ring, Funaki hit some armdrags and a dropkick, and JJ rolled to the floor again, showing his frustration.

Jesse went for a plancha, but JJ caught him and hit a powerslam onto the floor. They got into the ring, and JJ was in charge. He tossed Funaki straight up, with Jesse crashing stomach-first, and Blake got a nearfall at 7:00. JJ tied up Jesse on the mat and kept him grounded. Jesse fired up and hit some forearm strikes. He hit a tornado DDT at 10:30, and they were both down. He hit a dropkick in the corner that sent Blake over the top rope and to the floor.

Funaki nailed a flip dive over the ropes, crashing onto Blake. Back in the ring, he got a nearfall at 12:30. Blake pulled the ref into the middle of the ring for a distraction. He hit a running knee and a standing powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Jesse hit another enzuigiri, but he missed another one. He hit a stunner and a running knee to the sternum for the pin. Good action.

Jesse Funaki defeated JJ Blake to retain the Lonestar Title at 14:16.

* A video aired about “cult leaders.” Back in the ring, a man wearing a white robe and a gold mask confronted Funaki. He hit a DDT on Jesse. He removed the mask, and it’s Father Oday! He apparently hasn’t been here in almost a year!

5. Brick Savage vs. Isaac Morales (w/Meat Market). I’ve noted before that Brick has the build and face of Bronson Reed, and he recently signed with MLW. Morales has a TCS title belt across his chest, but the commentators said this is a non-title bout. Morales has three guys in his entourage. Isaac ducked Brick and avoided tying up. The Meat Market cronies tripped Brick, allowing Isaac to hit an elbow drop. Isaac ducked to the floor and ran, with Brick in pursuit. As they got back in the ring, Isaac hit some blows on Brick, but Brick shrugged them off.

Morales hit a Flatliner at 2:00 for a nearfall. He tried to put Brick across his shoulders, but his knees buckled, and he collapsed. Brick immediately took Isaac’s head off with a clothesline that earned a “Holy shit!” chant. Brick hit an Irish Whip that dropped Morales. Savage hit a running spear into the corner at 4:30. He went for a second one, but he crashed shoulder-first into the corner. Morales immediately hit a drive-by dropkick and got a nearfall.

Morales pushed Savage to the floor, where the Meat Market myrmidons stomped on him. Morales tried a plancha, but Brick caught him and tossed Isaac into the ring post at 6:30. In the ring, Isaac got underneath him in a corner and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Morales got a weapon; he swung (and came up well short), but Savage sold it. Isaac jumped on Brick’s back and tried a sleeper. Brick escaped and hit a decapitating clothesline.

A Meat Market guy jumped in and hit Brick on the back, but Savage easily tossed him to the floor. He pulled another scrawny heel into the ring and hit a release powerbomb. He hit a few more release powerbombs on the heels! He hit the “Six to Midnight” (a spinning Angle Slam) for the pin. Fun match. Brick’s string of release powerbombs on these kids, tossing them around the ring, was quite a spectacle.

Brick Savage defeated Isaac Morales at 10:21.

* Several guys I didn’t know came to the ring, as they will be in the upcoming Texas Contenders Series. With them was Dustin Nguyen, a regular here. (I’ve pointed out he had one bizarre backstage segment in TNA during a Texas taping, and it was never mentioned again.) Yeah, that was the extent of the segment.

* Prince Ly came out and jawed at the crowd. Pac Ortega came out and brawled with him at ringside. (I didn’t realize these two had broken up as a team!) They brawled to the back. (This was not a scheduled match, so this was just a ‘bonus’ brawl.)

6. Carter Blaq vs. Lee Moriarty. Carter is tall and thick and was champ here last year; his face reminds me a lot of Jacob Fatu. The commentators said Blaq has wanted this match for a few years! Lee had his belt, but it’s not on the line. The bell rang, and they shook hands. The commentators noted Moriarty has now been the ROH Pure champion for 700 days. Some mat reversals and a standoff at 1:00. They traded standing switches with Lee twisting the left arm. Blaq dropped him snake-eyes in the corner and hit a Mafia Kick at 3:30, then a flying elbow drop.

Lee hit a Flatliner onto the middle turnbuckle at 5:00. He did a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles, and he took control. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. He hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 6:30, and he cranked on Blaq’s neck. He nailed a stunner across the top rope, then a drive-by kick as Blaq’s head was in the ropes. Blaq hit a release German Suplex at 8:30 and some splashes in the corner. Blaq hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Lee got an inside cradle for a nearfall. Blaq nailed a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00.

Blaq applied a Torture Rack, but Lee escaped and applied a sleeper. Lee hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, and he applied the Border City Stretch on the mat! Blaq hit a pumphandle swinging Flatliner for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Cool move. Lee got a magistral cradle for a nearfall, then an enzuigiri. Blaq hit a stunner for a nearfall. Lee got a rollup, leaned back for added pressure, and scored the clean pin. That was really good and vastly better than anything else on the show so far.

Lee Moriarty defeated Carter Blaq at 14:09.

* Intermission went 16 minutes.

7. Charity Kiing (New Texas Pro) vs. Johnnie Robbie (Pride Style) in a title vs. title match. I dislike title-vs.-title matches as they almost always end in a draw. They had a clean lockup at the bell; Charity has the size advantage, and she pushed Robbie away. The commentators talked about these two facing each other in Las Vegas. Charity knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, but Robbie kipped up and gave her a middle finger. Charity again knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and hit a big senton, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00.

The commentators said Charity hasn’t lost a singles match in New Texas Pro since February 2025. Robbie hit some stiff kicks to the spine, and she choked King in the ropes. Johnnie also hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between her ankles and got a nearfall at 3:30. Robbie jumped on Charity’s back and applied a sleeper, but Charity flipped her to the mat and hit three consecutive bodyslams at 6:30. King hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Charity hit a full nelson uranage for a nearfall at 8:00.

Charity hit a fisherman’s suplex and a second-rope frog splash for a nearfall. Robbie fired back with a short-arm clothesline, then a running knee for a nearfall at 9:30. They began trading forearm strikes and slaps. Robbie hit a Helluva Kick, but Charity hit a splash in the corner. Robbie hit a flying Meteora, but Charity hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 11:30. Nice sequence! Out of nowhere, Kalientita and Raychell Rose ran into the ring and attacked them both. The ref called for the bell. Rose made a hand gesture indicating she wants Charity’s title. A really good match until the (entirely expected) screwjob finish.

Charity King vs. Johnnie Robbie ended in a no contest due to outside interference at 11:38.

8. Dustin Nguyen vs. Bryan Keith. The crowd was hot and split before they locked up. An intense lockup to open as they bounced off the ropes while still tied up. They took turns allowing each other to chop their chest. Keith applied a headlock and pulled Dustin to the mat. They rolled to the floor at 4:30 and traded forearm strikes. Keith hit an Exploder Suplex onto the thin mat at ringside.

In the ring, Keith hit some Exploder Suplexes at 7:30. Keith hit some LOUD roundhouse kicks to the chest. Bryan hit a leaping headbutt in the corner at 9:30, and Dustin collapsed to the floor. Dustin got back in just before being counted out. He hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 12:00. Dustin hit some running back elbows and a Japanese armdrag, then another spin kick to the head. Dustin hit a twisting plancha to the floor.

In the ring, Keith hit the Emerald Tiger Driver (flipping powerbomb) for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Dustin hit an open-handed palm strike to the sternum, then another! Keith hit another headbutt. Keith hit a pumphandle powerbomb for the pin. Fun match. When I first saw Dustin, he was so cartoonish with this 1970s Kung Fu gimmick, but he’s improved and nicely moved up the card. Keith helped him up in a sign of respect.

Bryan Keith defeated Dustin Nguyen at 16:14.

9. Danny Orion vs. 1 Called Manders (w/Gavin Ash and Will Lock) for the New Texas Pro Title. Manders was champion just a few months ago; he’s a heel here and was booed during introductions. Ash and Lock attacked Orion during the ring introductions. Orion hit some blows on the lackeys. Orion hit a flip dive to the floor on all three. Danny threw him into the ring, and the ref finally called for the bell at 00:55. Danny hit a series of punches in the corner. He went for a top-rope move, but Manders shoved him to the floor, where his myrmidons stomped on Danny. The ref saw this and ejected them both!

Danny and Manders traded loud chops on the floor. In the ring, Manders dropped Orion gut-first across the top rope at 5:00. He was in charge, and he kept Danny grounded. Manders hit more loud chops, and he jawed at Danny. Orion fired up and hit some punches, then a spin kick to the ear at 9:30, and they were both down. Danny snapped Manders’ right arm over the ropes and hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Manders hit his Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall.

Manders set up for a clothesline, but Orion hit a Flatliner at 11:30. Danny hit a snap German Suplex, but Manders jumped to his feet and hit a clothesline for a nearfall. They continued to brawl, and Manders hit another hard clothesline at 14:00, sending Orion to the floor. Manders pushed him back into the ring and got a nearfall. Orion hit his awesome Crucifix Driver for a visual pin, but Gavin Ash jumped back into the ring and struck the ref!

Gavin peeled off the ref’s shirt. “That’s not how this works!” a commentator shouted. Another ref came out, but Will Lock speared him. Ash and Lock got in the ring and stomped on Danny. Danny hit a DDT on Lock. A third ref got in the ring — and he superkicked Gavin! Orion hit a Lethal Injection and a Swanton Bomb on Manders for the pin! A really fun closing segment. The crowd immediately covered Orion in streamers.

Danny Orion defeated 1 Called Manders to retain the New Texas Pro Title at 17:02.

Final Thoughts: A really strong back half of the show, and it’s well worth checking out. I really enjoyed Moriarty vs. Blaq, and that earned best match. I’ll narrowly go with the main event ahead of Charity King-Johnnie Robbie, which takes third. That’s a really good trio of top matches. Keith-Nguyen was good for honorable mention.

Jesse Funaki continues to impress, and as I noted, he’s putting in the work and not just “getting by” on his last name. Always good to see KJ Orso and Stackhouse, but there was no mystery over who was winning that title match. Brick Savage is such a beast, and that final minute of him destroying all four young kids was a blast. Notably absent was Vert Vixen. Stephen Wolf has also been competing more lately in Chicago, and he’s missed here. Also absent were Izzy James (who sat in on commentary for a match) and Exodus Prime.

New Texas Pro is clearly proud of packing this venue in their first-ever show here. The production was iffy, with the mic problems early on, but they luckily got that figured out. If they are going to have the lights low in the room, they might want to move their lighting closer to the ring so the canvas is better lit.