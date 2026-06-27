WWE Night of Champions results: Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship, Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso, and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan in the KQOTR finals

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Night of Champions

June 27, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Kingdom Arena

Streamed live on ESPN Unlimited, Netflix internationally (first hour simulcast on ESPN)

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole said there were over 18,000 in attendance. Ring announcer Mark Nash delivered the introductions for the opening match. Jey Uso entered through the crowd. Oba Femi made his entrance via the stage. The Saudi fans popped just as big for Oba as the rest of the world…

1. Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament final. Cole said the winner would become the 25th King of the Ring. Oba sent Jey to the corner. Jey threw a punch that Oba no-sold. Oba put Jey down with a shoulder block. Oba charged Jey, who ducked under the bottom rope and headed to the floor. Oba followed and hit Jey from behind.

Oba scooped up Jey, who slipped off his back, and shoved him into the ring post. Jey hit two suicide dives. Jey went for a third, but Oba caught him with a punch from the floor. Oba returned to the ring and performed a shoulder breaker. Oba sold rib pain from a suicide dive that sent him into the barricade.

Oba went for a chokeslam, but Jey slipped away and superkicked him. Oba came right back with a Fall From Grace attempt, but Jey slipped away again and superkicked him. Jey threw more kicks and then hit the Uso Splash, but Oba grabbed him by the throat as he stood up and then chokeslammed him for a near fall.

Oba went for a spear, but Jey superkicked him. Jey threw two more superkicks and then performed a shoulder block to Oba’s ribs. Jey speared Oba and then went up top and hit another Uso Splash. Jey followed up with another Uso Splash and got a two count. Oba sat up and held his ribs.

Jey applied a sleeper hold on the mat. Oba pounded the mat and then stood up and tossed Jey across the ring to break the hold. Oba hit a running uppercut and then threw him across the ring. Oba hit the Fall From Grace and scored the clean pin.

Oba Femi defeated Jey Uso in 8:00 to win the King of the Ring tournament.

After the match, SmackDown General Manager presented the King of the Ring crown to Oba, who shook his hand. Byron Saxton interviewed Oba in the ring. Oba said it felt good to go from being The Ruler to The King. Oba rattled off a bunch of descriptions for himself, and then his music played. Oba held up the crowd while the fans chanted his name. They cut to a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good opener. Jey had a mildly suspenseful near fall or two. He maintained his credibility by getting some offense before Oba went over strong in the end. Oba didn’t mention which champion he intends to challenge at SummerSlam, and Cole played up the mystery of which champion he will choose.

Cole hyped SummerSlam for August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium… Cole said Night of Champions was sold out with over 18,000 in attendance…

Danhausen made his entrance. The live crowd said “you are cursed” along with his entrance theme. He said it was his first time in Saudi Arabia. He said he recently came into a substantial amount of human money.

Liv Morgan’s entrance music interrupted Danhausen. Morgan walked out onto the stage and said Danhausen owes Judgment Day a lot of money. She threatened that bad things would happen to him if he didn’t repay it. Danhausen cursed Morgan, who slapped him and then made her entrance. Iyo Sky’s entrance followed…

Powell’s POV: Cursed? Do we have to wait to congratulate Iyo Sky for winning the Queen of the Ring tournament?

2. Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring tournament final. Cole said that Women’s World Champion Morgan would challenge the WWE Women’s Champion at SummerSlam if she wins. Yes, the female wrestlers wore gear that covered their arms and legs.