WWE Night of Champions Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Night of Champions Poll: Vote for the best match

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship

Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring final

Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring final

Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the Women’s U.S. Championship