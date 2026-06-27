WWE SummerSlam lineup: The first title match is set for the two-night stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-King of the Ring winner Oba Femi will challenge for the WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Championship

Powell’s POV: Sky won the Queen of the Ring tournament by beating Morgan, then announced that she would challenge her for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam. Both nights of SummerSlam are listed for 5CT/6ET start times. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews of both nights for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).