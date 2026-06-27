WWE Night of Champions lineup (live coverage today): The full card, including ESPN simulcast matches

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s WWE Night of Champions premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Kingdom Arena.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship

-Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints for the U.S. Championship

-(ESPN) Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring tournament final

-(ESPN) Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

Powell’s POV: The King and Queen of the Ring finals will be featured during the first-hour simulcast on ESPN. The tournament winners will earn world championship matches at SummerSlam. It was finally established that the winners no longer have to challenge the champion on their respective brands. Join me for my live review as Night of Champions streams on ESPN Unlimited (or Netflix internationally) at noon CT/1ET. My same-day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).