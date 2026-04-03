Wrestling Open “Episode 222” results (4/2): Vetter’s review of Stetson Ranch vs. Waves & Curls, Allie Katch vs. Kylie Alexa, Amira vs. Liviyah, Dustin Waller vs. Love, Doug

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 222”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 2, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it was easy to see. The crowd was 125-150. Paul Crockett, Brett Ryan Gosselin, “Handyman” Jake Gray, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

* A theme throughout this show — with three women’s matches — was the potential creation of a Wrestling Open Women’s Title. It was discussed in each of the women’s matches.

1. Quentin Wynters vs. Will Kiedis in a spotlight match. Australian Kiedis was here last week, too. He looks like he’s from the Addams Family, and the crowd chanted the show’s theme. Robinson and Brett Ryan Gosselin provided commentary on this one. Wynters has also been wrestling at Booker T’s ROW in Houston. Basic reversals early on; Wynters is much, much taller.

Kiedis hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 2:00. Wynters hit some loud chops. Kiedis tied up the left arm on the mat. Wynters hit some clotheslines and an enzuigiri. BRG just noted that Wynters has been in ROW and how much he’s improved. Wynters hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:30. Kiedis hit an Unprettier and a Shining Wizard for the pin. Solid opener.

Will Kiedis defeated Quentin Wynters at 5:08.

* Crockett took over on solo commentary for the main show. Jake Gray, who is out with an injury, joined him early in the show.

2. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. Nick Robles. Nick came out to Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and he has his rocker cowbell. They tied up as Crockett reminded us that Jack is on a bit of a losing streak and he wants to end that tonight. Jack hit a dropkick and some European Uppercuts. Robles hit thrusts to the throat at 2:30. Jack hit a suplex for a nearfall. Robles crotched Jack in the corner and hit a Frankensteiner and got a nearfall.

Robles hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. He planted his foot in Jack’s throat and applied an abdominal stretch, playing air guitar on Jack’s ribcage, then he hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Jack fired up and hit some clotheslines and a Bulldog Powerslam, then a frog splash for the pin. Good action; I was mentally prepared for Jack to let another win escape him.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Nic Robles at 6:49.

* Jack got on the mic and noted that he’s been “off” lately. “Something isn’t the same,” he said. He said he needs to take on a top name to prove he can hang with them… and he called out Bear Bronson for a match next Thursday! Crockett applauded him for making the challenge, but he wasn’t sure if he was ready for Bronson.

3. Airica Demia vs. Sammi Chaos. Demia officially received her WWE ID contract last week; she’s the green-haired, second-generation, 20-year-old I’ve repeatedly compared to Billie Starkz, as they are the same age and body type. I’ll reiterate that Chaos is the size of Nyla Rose; she’s much taller than Demia, too. She easily pushed Airica to the mat. Demia put her arms around Sammi’s waist at 1:30, but couldn’t budge her. Sammi hit some loud chops. She put Demia on the mat and cranked on her neck and hit more blows to the chest.

Demia finally hit a chin-breaker to escape at 4:30. Demia hit some back elbows in the corner, but she couldn’t budge Chaos on an Irish Whip attempt. Sammi picked her up and put her in a bear hug, and she hit a crossbody block that flattened Airica at 6:00. Sammi climbed the ropes for a Vader Bomb, but Demia was able to get underneath her and hit a powerbomb, then a Superman Punch for a nearfall. Sammi dropped her snake-eyes in the corner and hit her sit-out piledriver for the pin. On the high end of my expectations for that one.

Sammi Chaos defeated Airica Demia at 7:54.

4. Shawn Knyte vs. Rain Conway. This wasn’t advertised in advance. Again, Knyte gives off a lot of young Kofi vibes. They locked up and traded standing switches. Knyte hit a dropkick. He went for a springboard move, but Conway caught him and hit a German Suplex, and Rain tied him up on the mat, then stomped on him in the corner. Rain hit a back suplex at 3:30 for a nearfall, and he jawed at the ref.

Conway hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, and he repeatedly stomped on Shawn. Shawn hit a German Suplex, and he was fired up. He hit some clotheslines and a headscissors takedown, then a spin kick to the head. He was finally able to hit the springboard European Uppercut and a Sling Blade clothesline for the pin. Decent action.

Shawn Knyte defeated Rain Conway at 6:37.

5. Liviyah vs. Amira. This is a rematch from a few weeks ago, when Amira won. They shook hands before locking up. Again, Amira is the short powerhouse from Portland who did a Japan tour last year and came back as a far more polished performer. They traded arm drags early on. Amira hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall, then a Russian Leg Sweep. Amira hit a rolling cannonball in the corner at 3:00, then a backbreaker over the knee.

Liviyah got some rollups, then a headscissors takedown, and she was fired up. She hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Amira hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Amira applied a front guillotine choke, and they fell to the mat, but Liviyah powered out. Liviyah hit a second-rope missile dropkick, then her implant DDT for the pin. Good action.

Liviyah defeated Amira at 6:20.

6. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) vs. Pedro Dones. BRG cut a heel promo, but the crowd chanted profanities at him. BRG complained about the “Worcester Screwjob” when Dones interfered in their title match last week. I’ll reiterate that tattoo-covered seven-footer Oxx is similar to Brody King. Dones tried some chops and punches to the ribs, but Oxx swatted him aside. Dones knocked BRG off the apron, but it allowed Oxx to run Pedro over with a shoulder tackle.

BRG stomped on Pedro on the floor at 1:30. In the ring, Oxx hit a backbreaker over his knee and bent Pedro in half. Pedro hit some forearm strikes. Oxx hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 5:00. Oxx missed a Vader Bomb! Pedro hit some running knees, and he hit a Vader Bomb, but only got a one-count. Pedro tried to get Oxx up and across his shoulders, but Oxx blocked it. Pedro got on Oxx’s back and locked in a rear-naked choke. Oxx eventually shrugged him off. BRG threw his coat at Pedro! The distraction allowed Oxx to hit a Choke Bomb for the pin. Solid.

Oxx Adams defeated Pedro Dones at 8:04.

* BRG stood over the prone Dones and challenged him to a match next week. Brett vowed to put Dones out of Wrestling Open forever!

7. Dustin Waller vs. Love, Doug. No Big Business teammates with Doug tonight, but he did wear his tag title belt. Dustin attacked him from behind, and we’re underway! They immediately brawled to the floor, and the crowd chanted obscenities at Dustin. They got in the ring, and we got the bell at 00:32. Doug hit a plancha. In the ring, Waller hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, and he took control. Dustin hit a top-rope flying back elbow, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 3:30.

Doug hit a slingshot crossbody block. He hit a flying back elbow and a bulldog out of the corner for a nearfall at 5:00. Dustin hit some kicks, but he missed a running Shooting Star Press. Doug immediately hit the Slice of Love (mid-ring Sliced Bread) for a believable nearfall. Waller avoided a Rebound Lariat, and he nailed the Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall, and they were both down at 7:00. Dustin trapped Doug’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face. Doug threw his rose petals, but they accidentally hit Ref Gina in the face! The distraction allowed Waller to hit a low blow, roll up Doug, and score the cheap pin.

Dustin Waller defeated Love, Doug at 8:48.

8. Kylie Alexa vs. Allie Katch. They yelled at each other from across the ring. Allie is taller and thicker, and they finally locked up. Alexa kept grabbing the ropes, and Allie was frustrated. They twisted each other’s left arms. Alexa went for an Exploder Suplex at 3:30 but couldn’t lift Katch. Allie hit a bodyslam. Alexa stalled. Back in the ring, she hit a mid-ring buttbump at 7:30.

Allie hit some clotheslines and a splash in the corner, her buttbump in the corner, then the rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Alexa hit a Code Red as we got the one-minute warning! Alexa slammed Katch’s knee into the mat, flipped her over, and applied a Boston Crab. Allie held on until we reached a time-limit draw. (I had it at 9:55, but close enough.) They started at a methodical pace; they needed to go quicker than that.

Ring announcer Rich Palladino announced that IWTV approved FIVE MORE MINUTES! We got a bell, and we’re back underway! They traded some blows and were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, and more while standing. Allie was limping as they traded back elbows. Allie hit a clothesline, and they were both down at 13:00. Katch hit a headbutt; she went for her piledriver, but Alexa rolled through it. She kept trying for her piledriver, but Kylie blocked it, and we got a draw again at 15:00.

Palladino again announced they were approved to keep going! However, Alexa shook her head, saying she was done. She started to head to the back, but she charged back in, attacked Katch from behind, and stomped on her! Katch set up for a superplex, but Alexa blocked it. Alexa went for a running buttbump, but Katch sidestepped it, rolled her up, and got the flash pin! Fun match and unexpectedly long.

Allie Katch defeated Kylie Alexa at 17:19.

9. “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris vs. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan. Jaylen and Steven opened, but Morris jumped in and stomped on Brandyn. Jordan tagged in at 1:30 and hit a splash in the corner on Morris. Waves and Curls worked over Morris. Jaylen snapped Morris’ throat across the ropes at 3:30. Stetson grabbed Jaylen’s ankle, and it allowed the Ranch to begin working over Brandyn in their corner. The Ranch began to argue with each other again! Steven hit a buttsplash to the sternum for a nearfall at 6:30.

They argued some more while tagging in and out. Jaylen pushed the Ranch into each other and tagged in Traevon, who began hitting clotheslines. He nailed a leg lariat and was fired up! Traevon hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 8:00! Traevon and Stetson traded chops. Morris accidentally kicked Stetson! Traevon got a rollup on Morris for a nearfall. Waves and Curls hit a Team 3D for a nearfall on Morris, but Stetson jumped in the ring while holding a chair, and he struck Traevon, causing the disqualification.

“Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris via DQ at 8:48.

* Danny Miles came to the ring, and it looked like he was going to finally quit the Ranch. They wound up brawling with Waves and Curls some more. Stetson and Morris raised Danny’s arms to celebrate… but it sure looked like Miles wasn’t convinced to stick around with them. Interesting finish.

Final Thoughts: I really liked the Waller-Doug match, so I’ll go with that for best, ahead of the Katch-Alexa match. While it was short, I’ll still go with Amira-Liviyah for third, as it got Liv a nice win to even their series, and I hope we get round three.

The rest of the show was heavily about advancing storylines. The main event played into the drama amongst the Ranch, and that was what carried the match. Jack’s win played into his self-doubt with a losing streak. The other big takeaway is continuing to plan an idea of a women’s title. I’d love to see a tournament with 16 — yes, sixteen! — women that plays out over a couple of months. Perhaps wait on that until Shannon LeVangie can return, but there certainly are enough women who have been here to do a tournament of that size.

Heck, we had six women tonight… add in Corinne Joy, Laynie Luck, Kristara, Lili Ruiz, Davienne, Shannon LeVangie, Amity LaVey, Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, Tiara James, Gabby Forza, Notorious Mimi, Lady Leigh, Alice Crowley, Jordan Blade … there are more than enough women who have been here before and could fill out a full tournament field.