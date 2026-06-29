WWE Raw results (6/29): Powell’s live review of appearances by Roman Reigns, KQOTR winners Oba Femi and Iyo Sky, Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page, LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,727)

Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Boardwalk Hall

Streamed live June 29, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show while the Atlantic City Boardwalk was shown. Cole set up a video package that recapped the Night of Champions event… Corey Graves was on commentary with Cole…

King of the Ring winner Oba Femi made his entrance. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Oba, who carried his King of the Ring crown. Oba told the fans that their reception was fine for a Ruler, but now they have to get him a reaction befitting a King. The fans chanted Oba’s name. “Very good, very, very good,” Oba said.

Oba said he made Jey Uso a believer and then shifted the focus. “Ladies and gentlemen, a choice has to be made,” Oba said regarding whether to challenge for the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar’s entrance theme played, and he made his entrance with Paul Heyman. Oba stood in the ring and glared at Lesnar, who smiled as he took his usual lap around the ring. Cole said this is the first time he’d seen Heyman since he was inadvertently speared through the ringside barricade by Bron Breakker.

Lesnar and Heyman entered the ring. Lesnar smiled as he looked at Oba, then introduced him as the King of the Ring. Lesnar apologized, saying that he hadn’t watched the show and everyone knows he doesn’t watch the show. He said it was a hell of a feat for Oba, and recalled when he won King of the Ring years ago.

Lesnar said he relies on Heyman to tell him what happens in WWE. He said that Heyman told him that when he’s not there, Oba called him a coward and a bitch. Lesnar said Heyman also told him that Oba cuts a great promo, which he never could. “That’s why I have Mr. Heyman here,” Lesnar said.

“Oba, you know what they say, talk shit, get hit,” Lesnar said. Lesnar kicked Oba in the balls and then put him down with an F5. Lesnar and Heyman went to ringside. “That was a great promo, sir,” Heyman said. Lesnar thanked him, and they shook hands. Heyman acted like his hand hurt.

Oba stood up and got a microphone. Oba said this is what Lesnar does. Oba said Lesnar shows up, F5’s, and leaves. Oba recalled Lesnar accusing him of calling him names when he’s not around. Oba said he also says it to his face and then called Lesnar a bitch. Lesnar laughed.

Oba said they could finish it once and for all with a match at SummerSlam. Lesnar accepted the match and then said he would one-up Oba. “SummerSlam, Minneapolis, Hell in a Cell.” Lesnar’s music played, and he headed to the back with Heyman. “That’s what I’m talking about,” Oba said off-mic. “We finish this. No more games. You show up.” Cole questioned whether Oba wanted to do this when he had a championship opportunity after winning King of the Ring…

Cole narrated backstage/arrival shots of Queen of the Ring winner Iyo Sky, The Judgment Day, World Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins with Joe Hendrey, and LA Knight. Cole said Roman Reigns would appear live, and then the show went to a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Well, that was unexpected. Perhaps it will be explained, but I’m not sure why Oba’s character would issue the challenge for SummerSlam when he could have called for the match tonight or on Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden. I don’t think they’ve ever established that the King or Queen of the Ring winner could wait until after SummerSlam to challenge for a world championship. I hope the idea isn’t for Oba to work the Hell in a Cell match and challenge for a world championship on back-to-back nights.

Backstage, Heyman tried to sell the Hell in a Cell match to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Austin Theory interrupted and asked what Heyman was doing at Raw. Theory said he didn’t know Heyman was there and added that he didn’t answer his calls. “You didn’t know I was here?” Heyman asked. “Well, now you know.” Heyman walked away.

Oba entered the picture. Pearce asked him if he was sure he wanted the match. Oba said the title shot will always be there. He said he wants the Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam…

Powell’s POV: Well, it didn’t take long to get the answer. So it will be Oba vs. Lesnar in Hell in a Cell in Lesnar Country in Minneapolis. Iyo Sky, who seemed to be limping during her arrival shot, will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship. I assume this means Seth Rollins will be challenging Roman Reigns, which would help to explain why Rollins beat Bron Breakker on Saturday. Also, is Heyman done with The Vision or just Austin Theory?

Cole said Lesnar has never lost a Hell in a Cell match…

Ethan Page was in the ring. Rey Mysterio made his entrance for the opening match…

1. Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page. Page stood on the middle rope and dropped Rey on the top turnbuckle before an early break. [C]

Rey took offensive control and performed a springboard crossbody block for a two count. Page cut off Rey by catching him going for a move in the corner, and then slammed Rey face-first on the mat.

Rey hit a step-up enzuigiri. Page stumbled and fell against the ropes. Rey went for a 619, but Page shot up and put him down with a big boot. Cole said the show was sold out and said the fans were seeing “a good one.” Rey rallied again and hit the 619. Rey followed up with a frog splash for the win…

Rey Mysterio beat Ethan Page in 10:45.

Powell’s POV: A good match. There’s no shame in a wrestler’s character losing to Rey, but I’m not crazy about how many losses Page is taking.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh entered Danhausen’s lab. McDonagh said he needed to get uncursed because he had a match. Dom found a frame. It had a message that said it was for Danhausen and from the New York Knicks. Dom said they could make Danhausen come to them. McDonagh said they should trash the lab first. Dom said he had a few ideas…

LA Knight was shown in his dressing room while Cole hyped his match against Jimmy Uso… [C]

Powell’s POV: So JD wanted to be uncursed, but then he thought it would be a good idea to trash Danhausen’s lab? Anyway, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 12,361 with 12,173 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 12,891. In other words, with walkup buys, it looks like Cole was shooting straight when he said it was a sellout.

Joe Hendry stood in the ring for a musical performance. He asked who was ready for a concert. The fans cheered while Cole yelled, “Yes!” Hendry introduced World Tag Team Champions ‘The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as the guests of honor. The Profits made their entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire and joined Hendry inside the ring.

The Profits thanked the fans for how they’ve reacted since winning the World Tag Team Titles. The obligatory “you deserve it” chant broke out. Ford said he was sweating, then thanked Seth Rollins. Ford closed by thanking Hendry, and then he and Dawkins set up Hendry’s song.

Hendry sang a song about the Profits being the new tag team champions. The Profits chimed in a couple of times. Hendry’s song took jabs at The Vision. The Ford and Dawkins swayed to the music.

Austin Theory’s entrance music interrupted the song. Theory came out and took issue with Hendry singing about him and John Cena. Theory recalled beating Cena at WrestleMania. Theory said he spoke with Adam Pearce, and there will be a rematch for the World Tag Team Titles next week.

Dawkins questioned whether Bron Breakker would be ready. Theory said The Dog would be off the least. Theory said he would destroy Hendry in the ring. Hendry said they could have the match now. “Is this going to happen?” Cole asked… [C]

Powell’s POV: Ford and Dawkins have never looked less cool than they did while swaying to Hendry’s song. I like the Profits, I like Hendry, but some acts just don’t mesh.

2. Joe Hendry vs. Austin Theory. The match was joined in progress. Cole said Theory was alone after what happened with Paul Heyman. Rollins said Bron Breakker wasn’t at the show after losing the cage match at Night of Champions, and Logan Paul and Bronson Reed are both out with injuries.