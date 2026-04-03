AEW Dynasty lineup: The updated card for next weekend’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, April 12, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena.
-MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW Continental Championship
-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo (Allin will earn an AEW World Championship match if he wins)
-(Pre-Show) Marina Shafir vs. Alex Windsor
Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Dynasty a weekly from Sunday starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review, available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
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