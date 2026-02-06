AEW Dynamite rating: Did the show build on the previous week’s increased numbers?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 654,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com.. The viewership count was up a tick from the 653,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. As previously noted, Nielsen changed its ratings formula last week, which explains the increased numbers for most pro wrestling shows since then. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 629,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the February 5, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 605,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.