AEW running a U.S. stadium for All In 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW’s premier even will be held in the United States for the first time in 2025. AEW announced that the 2025 All In event will be held on Saturday, July 12 in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field.

Powell’s POV: The listed capacity of the stadium is 40,300, though the record attendance is 43,598 for a Morgan Wallen concert. It’s a big step for AEW and it will be interesting to see how the event draws. The stadium has a retractable roof, so those attending the show should not have to worry about the Texas heat.